Afton, WY

eastidahonews.com

House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
pinedaleroundup.com

Man missing in Fremont Lake

SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Pinedale man who went swimming off a boat during an employee appreciation party on Fremont Lake Wednesday afternoon was presumed dead after he failed to resurface. His body was not found by press time. Thursday, Tip Top Search and Rescue volunteers continued to search for...
PINEDALE, WY
buckrail.com

Spring Gulch to close next week

JACKSON, Wyo. — Spring Gulch Road will close next week for continued improvements to the newly paved section of the road. Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 a.m....
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

LC Search & Rescue completes medical rescue

At approximately 3:10 pm on Tuesday August 23, the Lincoln County Search and Rescue was paged out for a medical rescue for an individual that fell from the back of a horse according to a release from the organization. The team was deployed the area of Bear Trap where they...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

BLM Approves First Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide

In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

