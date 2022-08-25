ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mount Marion Park man charged with arson

By John Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tvN9_0hV6RcLx00

MOUNT MARION PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saugerties Police Department arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 22, for arson on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a house on Overlook Circle in Mt. Marion Park for an out-of-control fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large pile of construction material burning only about 20 or 30 feet from a home. It was reportedly so close that the siding on the home had started to melt.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Mitchell said he had started the fire and had gotten burned while trying to put it out after it had gotten out of hand, according to police. Mitchell was evaluated by medical crews before being arrested on an Arson in the Fourth Degree charge, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Saugerties police station and issued an appearance ticket. He is due back in court on September 14. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

14-year-old shot and killed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saugerties, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families still seek answers, remember victims of 2020 homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 28, 2020 — Khalid Monroe and Caesar Soriano were shot and killed on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy.  Caesar was 26, and a father to two children.  “He would stop and help anybody and do anything for anybody, he would make your day,” Sandra […]
TROY, NY
wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI

KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brush fires continue to plague region

HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy