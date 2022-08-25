Children’s Museum of Atlanta and the Fox Theatre Celebrate National Dog Day with PAW Patrol Live!

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta and the Fox Theatre invite families for a memorable experience on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a special visit from PAW Patrol Live! pups Sky and Chase. During Session A only, kids will have a chance to get photos with their favorite search and rescue dogs, test their PAW Patrol Live! knowledge with trivia and show off artistic abilities with themed coloring sheets. Chase and Sky are making this exclusive stop ahead of PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" playing at the Fox Theatre on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sept. 11 at noon and 4 p.m. The Museum will welcome kids and families to play and save the day with heroic PAW Patrol pups, at the featured exhibit PAW Patrol: Adventure Play®, opening Saturday, Sept. 24.

WHAT: PAW Patrol Live! characters Sky and Chase Visit the Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Characters visit museum for a first come, first served meet and greet

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 27

Session A limited character appearances: 9:40 - noon

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

HOW: Tickets must be purchased online. Members are required to reserve tickets online to gain entry

to the Museum; for more information visit: childrensmuseumatlanta.org/planyourvisit

MORE

INFO: “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure”: Tickets available at bit.ly/PPFOXTIX