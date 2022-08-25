Read full article on original website
14th Annual StroudFest Planned For Labor Day Weekend
In Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater Presents its 14th Annual Labor Day Festival. This event will have multiple vendors, a food court, eclectic shops, restaurants, and several live music stages.
‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
Times News
Ghost walks return with online ticket option
The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
Dino Days Train Ride September 24th + 25th: Ticket Giveaway
Dinosaurs and Trains, what could be better! Take a ride back to the Jurassic Period and discover the magic of Dinosaurs! This is a full day event ( minimum stay 2 hours) at the site of the Snyder Farm/ Susquehanna Mining Company. At the station in Phillipsburg marvel at our field paleontologists tales of discovery and stand in awe in the size of the real dinosaur skeleton "Mr. Nixon". laugh at the antics of Scott Wagstaff, Ventriloquist and his zaney animals. Ride our train for a trip back in time to the Ol' Susquehanna Mine where you will have a fun, interactive tour and history of the mine. You will also be able to pan for real fossils, you can keep!
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
NEPA Pet Expo, October 15
The first-ever NEPA Pet Expo will take place at the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City on October 15 from 11-5. With over 40 vendors, the event is hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The expo will feature a mix of fun and educational events including vendors showcasing pet products and informational booths on pet care and pet first aid, adoptable animals, information highlighting the work of local shelters and rescues, guest speakers on various animal welfare topics, a microchip clinic for pets with the NEPA Rescue Vet, pet portraits and more! There will be a handful of shelters and rescues participating as vendors who may feature adoptable animals at the NEPA Pet Expo.
Luzerne County children’s festival sees big turnout
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children were enjoying the nice weather outside Sunday in Luzerne County. The Hazleton Area Children’s Festival drew hundreds to the Hazle Township Community Park. The event is an opportunity for businesses that cater to children such as after school programs and extra curricular activities to showcase themselves to children […]
West End Food Pantry gives to the community
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food pantry in the Poconos teamed up with the west end fair association to fight hunger. Firing up the grill to serve those hungry at the west end fair, and those facing food insecurity throughout the community. The West End food pantry has been a resource in the […]
‘Not your grandmother’s rummage sale’
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual Rummage and Furniture Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in St. Cyril’s School gym, 133 River St., Olyphant. The event...
Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
Drowning on the Delaware River
POND EDDY – A teenage drowning victim was recovered from the Delaware River in Pond Eddy Saturday afternoon. Mutual aid assistance was requested in Sullivan County for the call that came in just before 2:30 p.m. The call reported an 18-year-old man had been swimming upriver from the Pond Eddy Bridge, went under, and had not resurfaced.
Cat rescue in Wyoming County hosting Black Cat Bonanza this weekend
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — About two months ago, volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue in Wyoming County went to rescue what they thought was going to be about 20 cats from a hoarding situation at Lake Winola. When they got there, they realized it was actually about 40 cats, and all but one were black.
The Creepy Side of NEPA: Preview of 'Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference'
SCRANTON, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with John from Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours about his company's upcoming event. John gives us a quick overlook on what to expect at Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference and Vendor Fair right in Scranton, PA. Do...
UPS, county gather backpacks for students heading back to school
SCRANTON, Pa. — Boxes were carried into the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton on Friday by employees of UPS. Inside those boxes were backpacks donated by employees to be given to kids getting ready to head to school in Lackawanna County. "They are full of supplies: pencils, pens,...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
End of an era: 102-year-old school closes
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elementary school in Luzerne County is closed for good after serving the community for more than 100 years. Our media partners at the Times Leader tell Eyewitness News the Wyoming Valley West School Board made the closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary in Kingston official Wednesday night during a special […]
Public library in Lackawanna County damaged after crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A public library in Lackawanna County is closed after a crash Wednesday night. A car hit the back of the Valley Community Library in Peckville around 6 p.m. No one was injured, but the damage is bad enough that the library has to remain closed until repairs can be made.
Expo spotlights Black-owned businesses
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Right in the middle of a pandemic, April Martinborough decided to take a risk. The hair stylist who also goes by the name "Real" opened Real by Nature Salon in Taylor almost two years ago. "I think that was a big part of why I...
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
