ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County

A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Plumas County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Graeagle, CA
msn.com

1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders lifted

At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
capradio.org

Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information

To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Firefighters were able to quickly stop progress on the Still Fire in Nevada County Saturday. The fire impacted power for 4,000 PG&E customers and caused mandatory evacuations, though all were lifted Saturday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Vehicles
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico woman arrested for stabbing her dog

CHICO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Chico woman was arrested for animal cruelty on Sunday morning after she she claimed she was bitten by her dog and had stabbed it with a knife and left it in a nearby field to die, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park

Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on SR 89 in Truckee

California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a fatal crash on SR 89 near Cabin Creek Road in Truckee. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. CHP say the driver of a International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport, black Subaru Outback and struck a white Subaru Impreza head on.
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail

According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
SUSANVILLE, CA
FOX40

SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy