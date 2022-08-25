Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
Championship-caliber bicyclists take to downtown streets of Hattiesburg
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation. Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/26. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT.
Hattiesburg High school CTE students practice fire safety training
Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Excel by Five’s Duck Derby showed that slow and steady wins the race- especially in a lazy river. The coalition held its fourth annual Duck Derby Saturday at Grand Paradise Water Park in Collins saw more than 2,000 plastic water fowl take a trip down the river.
McMurry Farms hosts 1st Beef & Forage Field Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Farmers from across Mississippi gathered for a special seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday to learn more about natural farming techniques that organizers say will benefit both the environment and their bottom line. It was all part of the first Beef & Forage Field Day at McMurry Farms.
MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation currently is looking at decreasing the number of crashes along Mississippi 15, also known as 16th avenue in the City of Laurel. According to MDOT, motorists currently are competing for real estate in the middle lane. “We’ve identified that corridor roughly...
Gametime! - Week 1
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday night of high school football is in the books! Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:. West Marion (19) East Marion (6) Oak Grove (18) Harrison Central (15) Columbia (21) Mendenhall (16) Columbia Academy (28) East Rankin...
Family Health’s mobile clinic to make official debut
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Family Health Center, Inc., officially will be debuting a mobile clinic that will help serve better the center’s five-county footprint. The center and Jones County Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon for Sept. 9 at 117 S. 11th Ave,, Laurel.
Preparations begin for Christmas in Columbia
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
Columbia neighborhood grapples with regular flooding
Hub City hosts inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Classic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association gathered Saturday to host the inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Disc Golf Classic Tournament. The tournament attracted 127 players from across the Pine Belt. The tournament served double duty, paying witness to the induction of the first class of nine individuals...
Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia
Cyclists gear up for inaugural Hub City Criterium on Saturday, Aug. 27
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cyclists will zip around downtown Hattiesburg for the inaugural Hub City Criterium, the host race for the 2022 LAMBRA Criterium Championship, on Saturday, Aug. 27. LAMBRA, the Louisiana-Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association, is a group of local cycling clubs that compete under the USA Cycling umbrella. This...
Laurel to host USTA mixed doubles tournament
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Tennis Association is bringing its games to the courts of The City of Laurel Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex. Laurel accepted a $1,800 donation from the UTSA to host mixed doubles pairings this weekend at Vincent Sportsplex. The winners from this weekend will go...
Dozens of cyclists participate in 1st ‘Hub City Criterium’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of bicycle racers from several states rode through the streets of downtown Hattiesburg Saturday, in a first-ever championship event for the area. The “Hub City Criterium” featured 75 riders on a course that was just over eight-tenths of a mile in length. “With...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved. The...
Mayor Ducker addresses ongoing Petal flooding issues
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain clouds weren’t so friendly to the Friendly City this week, dumping heavy amounts of water throughout the area and causing significant flooding. “I absolutely understand,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “I understand your frustration. I empathize with you. It’s a situation where we...
Preparations already underway for 5th annual Columbia Christmas
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is four months away, but in Columbia, it’s already looking like the holiday season. Work is already underway on the 5th annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” celebration. It’s a multi-week series of holiday events and activities downtown hosted by Experience Columbia and...
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night. According to Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, the fight was reportedly between Heidelberg head coach Jimbo Nowell and another man, who was described as a fan.
