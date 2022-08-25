Read full article on original website
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene
While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
Months before its release, HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is already a top-trending show
It’s a well-known fact that The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed video game franchises of all time, but who could’ve guessed the live-action HBO adaptation would end up attracting so much hype without so much as releasing a single trailer?. Almost two years have...
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 3 preview gives fans a glimpse at the series creepy new villain
Warning: This article includes spoilers for House of the Dragon episode two. A new preview for House of the Dragon episode three has arrived and it seems we are headed to war, once again, and this time there is a new foe at play. After the reveal of the Crabfeeder...
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
Matt Smith admits there’s a ‘strange fragility’ to his ‘House of the Dragon’ character
The world of Westeros is in no shortage of nuanced characters that give audiences a hard time determining the right and wrong of their actions, but when it comes to Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, the distinction becomes even more difficult to make. Known as...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are going full #TeamRhaenyra after latest episode
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode two. There were a number of big twists, turns, and just badass moments in House of the Dragon’s second episode but most of the latter involved one character, in particular, Rhaenyra Targaryen. In the wake of the episode,...
The 10 best DC animated shows
DC has a strong record of producing some of the best animated superhero shows ever made, and at times, they’ve even exceeded the comic books. Superman was first animated all the way back in the 1940s in a series of seventeen animated short films. Max Fleischer’s Studios produced the first nine episodes of Superman, and Famous Studios produced the remaining eight. This brought the Man of Steel to life in a new way and it marked the beginning of DC’s animation domination.
Marvel memorizers drop their favorite slice of franchise foreshadowing
It’s high-time we accepted that we are merely unassuming pedestrians in a world dominated by Kevin Feige’s eldritch substance of an imagination. It may be the prevailing slice of pop culture at present, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in reality, a cosmic cinematic groundwork that readies its maddening threads years in advance, much to the joy of Feige’s more mischievous side, and those of us that enjoy deep dives into each and every scene across the MCU canon.
The ‘House of the Dragon’ intro is finally here, and diehard ‘Game of Thrones’ fans will be stoked
After a cold open for its premiere last week, House of the Dragon has finally revealed its new opening sequence and, while visually it brings something new to the table, the song is exactly what Game of Thrones fans have grown to know and love. The iconic song composed by...
Pokéfans try their hardest to remember which Pokémon is the most forgettable
Pokèmon is known for its fan favorites such as Pikachu, Eevee, and pretty much all of Gen 1. However, fans have decided to challenge themselves as they try to figure out which Pokémon is the most forgettable out of the 900+ creatures introduced. And no — it’s not Luvdisc.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
‘She-Hulk’ director reveals many of the credits scenes were improvised
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a stranger to comedy, which is probably why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest episodic series to come out of Marvel Studios, is finding itself slotting so effortlessly into the franchise. Indeed, for what new avenues the show is exploring as a half-hour, sitcom-esque romp in the life of lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters, it doesn’t seem like a single note is out of place even in the scope of the canon.
‘House of the Dragon’ continues to break viewership records all around the world
HBO’s smash-hit House of the Dragon continues to break viewing records, with new figures from Australia showing it’s as much a success there as everywhere else in the world. According to a press release from Foxtel Group, the show was watched on streaming network Binge by more than...
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
A strange fan theory says DC exists in the MCU because of ‘Fortnite’
The two big comic brands DC and Marvel have fought against each other for the top spot in the hearts of the public, but what if they’re actually already in unison? A new fan theory explains how DC exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s ridiculously good.
Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date
Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
A well-meaning but woeful Kevin Hart comedy rises up the streaming charts
In the wake of Kevin Hart‘s latest comedic caper landing on Netflix — Me Time, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, which is facing an onslaught of awful reviews — it’s time to turn the clock back to another vehicle for the short-stacked stand-up comedian and actor which was similarly met with an underwhelming critical reception when it landed in 2019. Unlike Me Time, however, at least The Upside was aiming to be something good.
J.K. Rowling reveals why she didn’t appear in ‘Hogwarts Returns’
Ever since the documentary, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released, fans noticed that the book’s author, J.K. Rowling, was not at the reunion. Rather, she appeared in archival footage from Warner Bros. But after months of mystery regarding the author’s absence, it was revealed that Rowling declined the invitation to appear in the special.
