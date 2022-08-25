ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene

While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best DC animated shows

DC has a strong record of producing some of the best animated superhero shows ever made, and at times, they’ve even exceeded the comic books. Superman was first animated all the way back in the 1940s in a series of seventeen animated short films. Max Fleischer’s Studios produced the first nine episodes of Superman, and Famous Studios produced the remaining eight. This brought the Man of Steel to life in a new way and it marked the beginning of DC’s animation domination.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel memorizers drop their favorite slice of franchise foreshadowing

It’s high-time we accepted that we are merely unassuming pedestrians in a world dominated by Kevin Feige’s eldritch substance of an imagination. It may be the prevailing slice of pop culture at present, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in reality, a cosmic cinematic groundwork that readies its maddening threads years in advance, much to the joy of Feige’s more mischievous side, and those of us that enjoy deep dives into each and every scene across the MCU canon.
wegotthiscovered.com

An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts

The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ director reveals many of the credits scenes were improvised

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a stranger to comedy, which is probably why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest episodic series to come out of Marvel Studios, is finding itself slotting so effortlessly into the franchise. Indeed, for what new avenues the show is exploring as a half-hour, sitcom-esque romp in the life of lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters, it doesn’t seem like a single note is out of place even in the scope of the canon.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character

House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date

Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
wegotthiscovered.com

A well-meaning but woeful Kevin Hart comedy rises up the streaming charts

In the wake of Kevin Hart‘s latest comedic caper landing on Netflix — Me Time, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, which is facing an onslaught of awful reviews — it’s time to turn the clock back to another vehicle for the short-stacked stand-up comedian and actor which was similarly met with an underwhelming critical reception when it landed in 2019. Unlike Me Time, however, at least The Upside was aiming to be something good.
wegotthiscovered.com

J.K. Rowling reveals why she didn’t appear in ‘Hogwarts Returns’

Ever since the documentary, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released, fans noticed that the book’s author, J.K. Rowling, was not at the reunion. Rather, she appeared in archival footage from Warner Bros. But after months of mystery regarding the author’s absence, it was revealed that Rowling declined the invitation to appear in the special.
