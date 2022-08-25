Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
KTLA.com
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, August 28th, 2022
It’s Sunday! We have an opportunity to see and do something different! Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!. Enjoy! Please stay safe...
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas!
KTLA 5 LAS VEGAS MUSIC FESTIVAL GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES. 1. Sponsors. This watch and win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTLA (“Station”), 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, and iHeart Media, 3400 W Olive Ave #550, Burbank, CA 91505 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
Rancho Cucamonga teen back on the diamond months after heart transplant
On the field, Josiah Olivieri never gives up. The 16-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga plays baseball every chance he gets. “It feels good to swing a bat again. It’s been a while,” Olivieri said. By “a while,” Olivieri — also known as Jo-Jo — means nine months. That’s how long it has been since Olivieri fell […]
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
KTLA.com
More than $2M raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at CHOC Walk
The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and SoCal residents made the special event count. More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for Southern California’s kids.
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, August 27th, 2022
-0- Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!. -0- Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Vanessa Bryant’s award over leaked crash photos reduced by $1M after error discovered
LOS ANGELES — The $16 million verdict awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a federal jury on Wednesday will be reduced by $1 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict and informed the court, USA Today reported. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer Kobe...
KTLA.com
A preview of Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day
Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day returns to ROW DTLA Sunday, Aug. 28. Participating restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of the popular event. For more information on the restaurants that joined us, see below. Maple Block Meat Co. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
High school students surprise LA teacher with car, gas, insurance
The math teacher Julio Castro takes the bus to get to work, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. His students decided to surprise him with a new car.
msn.com
Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon
Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
Paul Williams Designed Homes for Stars Like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball in Neighborhoods He Would Not Have Been Allowed to Live In
Paul Williams designed at least 2,500 houses and commercial buildings, most of them in and around Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
‘You’ve done well. Keep going; don’t stop’: San Antonio Winery has brought family tradition to L.A. for a century
KTLA’s Megan Telles dives deep into San Antonio Winery, a family business founded more than a century ago, making it Los Angeles’ oldest winery, though the owners have no intention of slowing down. In the words of Great Uncle Santo, “You’ve done well. Keep going; don’t stop.”...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded
A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard. Witnesses tell police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out […]
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
