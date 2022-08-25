ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, August 28th, 2022

It’s Sunday! We have an opportunity to see and do something different! Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!. Enjoy! Please stay safe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a trip to the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas!

KTLA 5 LAS VEGAS MUSIC FESTIVAL GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES. 1. Sponsors. This watch and win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTLA (“Station”), 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, and iHeart Media, 3400 W Olive Ave #550, Burbank, CA 91505 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
City
Los Osos, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA.com

More than $2M raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at CHOC Walk

The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and SoCal residents made the special event count. More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for Southern California’s kids.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, August 27th, 2022

-0- Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!. -0- Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Ktla#Los Osos High School#Asb#Spanish#Usc
KTLA.com

A preview of Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day

Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day returns to ROW DTLA Sunday, Aug. 28. Participating restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of the popular event. For more information on the restaurants that joined us, see below. Maple Block Meat Co. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
LAKE FOREST, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
msn.com

Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon

Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
LAKE FOREST, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded

A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard. Witnesses tell police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy