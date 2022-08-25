Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch out for Detroit Lions references: Matthew Stafford named Little Caesars' spokesman
Matthew Stafford may be a California-living Super Bowl champion now, but decade-long Detroit ties don't die easily. Stafford, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback, will be the NFL's spokesman for a Motown staple: Little Caesars. The Detroit-based pizza chain entered a sponsorship agreement with the league earlier this summer, according to a Monday news release by Little Caesars.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
Nebraska football: Scott Frost postgame quotes give impression of a broken man
Scott Frost’s postgame quotes after Nebraska football lost the season opener in Ireland to Northwestern varied from sad to pathetic. What do you say when your seat is boiling hot and your team was just defeated by a 12-point underdog?. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to figure that...
Georgia football hype video will have Dawgs fans ready to win another natty
Georgia football released a hype video one week ahead of their regular-season opener against the Oregon Ducks. The college football season began this weekend, technically known as Week 0. While there were some big name schools like Nebraska, Florida State, and North Carolina playing, the rest of the nation will begin their campaigns this upcoming week. One team that will begin their season are the Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning CFP National Champions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0