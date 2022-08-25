ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The relationship between a star NBA player and their team is a relationship like any other. It needs to be cultivated, or else it will perish. There are plenty of ways in which that can happen. In some cases, a team falls short on an annual basis until that star decides that they won’t be able to win with their team. In other cases, a star is included in too many trade rumors that have their team landing a bigger star, and their loyalty is lost.
Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
Recent signings in NHL free agency bode well for Boston Bruins wing David Pastrnak's next contract

There are times when things just seem to fall in place for a player. Bruins winger David Pastrnak is one who has had that happen to him. His addition to the duo of Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron very quickly created one of the strongest lines in the league for years, helping him become one of the top-scoring wingers in the NHL. Not too shabby for a late first-round pick, that’s for sure.
