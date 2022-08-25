ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA identifies 4 family members who died in murder-suicide that spanned multiple crime scenes in Lynn

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities have identified four family members who were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes in Lynn.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street just before 3 p.m. learned a 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi had fatally shot her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, and her 34-year-old brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Kahosay Sharifi then traveled to 44 Laighton Street, where she fatally shot Abdul Halin, the 56-year-old father of her brother-in-law, Blodgett said.

Blodgett said Kahosay Sharifi then traveled to the parking lot of a Stop & Shop on Washington Street, where she took her own life. Investigators noted that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities are continuing to interview witnesses and the motive remains unclear.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager.  Authorities said Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Street in Providence late in the evening on July 23. It’s unclear what Tilson was doing in Providence at […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
PIX11

Man accused of stealing emergency vehicle after crashing car on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stole an emergency vehicle responding to the scene where he crashed his car on Long Island Saturday evening, authorities said. Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he hit several other cars around 6:30 p.m. While officials were closing the westbound traffic […]
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett man killed in early morning crash

Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief place on administrative leave, investigation underway

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter is currently on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, the department announced. The Hopkinton police put out a release Saturday, but did not indicate a reason for why Deputy Chief Porter was placed on leave. The release states that Porter was notified he was being placed on leave Thursday.
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room

DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were arrested earlier this week on charges including rape, criminal sex acts, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
WCVB

Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say

EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver hospitalized after crashing into pond in Millis

A driver was hospitalized after driving into a retention pond Saturday evening, the Millis Police Department announced. Police responded to the scene located at the corner of Main Street and Milliston Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to police, the driver was helped out of the partially sunken vehicle by a bystander and was transported to a local hospital.
MILLIS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

