Engineering

MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid detection of fungi and Acanthamoeba from corneal ulcers using a novel mobile laboratory microscope and a smartphone

Infectious keratitis is a devastating ocular disease that can occur in people in all ages [1,2,3]. Early identification of the causative microorganisms and starting adequate antimicrobial agents are crucial for good treatment results. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal...
HEALTH
Phys.org

A new strategy to create blue light from a promising material

A Florida State University research team has developed a new way to create blue light from a class of materials that shows enormous potential for optoelectronic devices, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and lasers. Led by FSU Professor of Chemistry Biwu Ma, the team has published a new study...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels

Scientists from the Department of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba developed a new method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels. By drop-casting an ethanol solution onto a quartz substrate, the molecules can spontaneously assemble into the proper shape. This research, published in Science, may open the way for a new line of experiments in which chemical processes can be contained within these microscopic vessels.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Scientists Discover Way To Recharge EV Batteries In 10 Minutes

Electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are enjoying great popularity as consumers slowly switch over to battery power. But, as with anything, there are drawbacks. Not everyone can charge their vehicle at home and some have to rely on fast chargers along their commute. When plugged into a 350 kW charger, Hyundai claims its handsome EV can charge from 10% - 80% in a mere 18 minutes. That's impressive.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered

A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor

Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration

Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
ECONOMY

