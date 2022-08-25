Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Nature.com
Rapid detection of fungi and Acanthamoeba from corneal ulcers using a novel mobile laboratory microscope and a smartphone
Infectious keratitis is a devastating ocular disease that can occur in people in all ages [1,2,3]. Early identification of the causative microorganisms and starting adequate antimicrobial agents are crucial for good treatment results. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal...
Phys.org
A new strategy to create blue light from a promising material
A Florida State University research team has developed a new way to create blue light from a class of materials that shows enormous potential for optoelectronic devices, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and lasers. Led by FSU Professor of Chemistry Biwu Ma, the team has published a new study...
Phys.org
New method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels
Scientists from the Department of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba developed a new method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels. By drop-casting an ethanol solution onto a quartz substrate, the molecules can spontaneously assemble into the proper shape. This research, published in Science, may open the way for a new line of experiments in which chemical processes can be contained within these microscopic vessels.
Phys.org
Using math proofs, experiments and simulations to show how a material wrinkles when flattened
A team of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Syracuse University and the University of Pennsylvania, has developed a means for showing how a certain piece of material wrinkles after it has been flattened. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes experiments they conducted with tiny pieces of plastic.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring 12 Billion Light-Years Away
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein...
Scientists Discover Way To Recharge EV Batteries In 10 Minutes
Electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are enjoying great popularity as consumers slowly switch over to battery power. But, as with anything, there are drawbacks. Not everyone can charge their vehicle at home and some have to rely on fast chargers along their commute. When plugged into a 350 kW charger, Hyundai claims its handsome EV can charge from 10% - 80% in a mere 18 minutes. That's impressive.
Phys.org
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
Phys.org
Artemis launch brings us closer to space exploration goals
On Monday, Aug. 29, NASA plans to launch its Orion spacecraft from the world's most powerful rocket for a trip around the moon. This launch of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission is a step toward the goal of landing people on the moon in 2025. "With a successful launch of...
Phys.org
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Phys.org
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
