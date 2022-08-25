ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

JEANERETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.

According to the Jeanerette Police Department , officers responded to 400 Lovett Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to shots fired.

On arrival, they found a male subject underneath the carport who had been shot multiple times and another male with injuries due to bullet fragments. Jeanerette Fire and Rescue, as well as Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene to render medical assistance. One of the males was transported to a local area hospital where he remains in stable condition. The other male refused medical assistance.

Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident

During the investigation, Jeanerette Police obtained a search warrant for the residence of 400 Lovett Street. The investigation resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, a large amount of illegal narcotics and money.

Arrest warrants have been applied for multiple subjects and more are expected. This is still an active investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office , Baldwin Police Department and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

