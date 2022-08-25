ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Associated Press

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
investing.com

Germany may avoid gas emergency, regulator boss tells Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industry's success in using less gas shows that Europe's biggest economy may avert a gas emergency, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator told Spiegel magazine. "The decline in gas consumption in industry shows that we can manage to avert a gas emergency," Klaus Mueller was...
protocol.com

China admits its solar industry is hoarding materials

China conceded that its solar manufacturers are hoarding materials, exacerbating the problems facing installers and utilities in the U.S. The Chinese Industrial Ministry called out hoarding, saying in a notice issued Wednesday that the practice is “strictly prohibited” and that there is an “urgent need to deepen industry management” in what is the world's largest solar manufacturing market.
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
AFP

Whistle blows in Germany for world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Europe's enduring reliance on gas from Russia amid massive tensions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine poses major challenges for the development of hydrogen in rail transport.
Benzinga

Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?

The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
The Independent

Households brace for bills to soar further as energy price cap set to top £3,500

Millions of UK households are bracing for a huge rise in the energy cap as global gas prices soar. Analysts are expecting UK energy regulator Ofgem to set the cap on Friday between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household compared to £1,971 today, to come into effect on 1 October.Experts warn the cap could increase to as much as £4,200 and then £5,300 in the new year, plunging many families into fuel poverty this winter.By April the cap might even hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione.Ofgem has already amended its cap twice this year, but...
Truth About Cars

Report: Honda Considering Seperate Supply Chain for Chinese Market

Honda is reportedly considering tweaking its global supply chain to create a firm distinction between the Chinese and global markets. While the whole world has seen production stymied by restrictive protocols introduced in response to COVID-19, the Chinese Communist Party has retained a zero-tolerance policy that appears to have totally upended its economy and resulted in continued factory stalls. That's bad news for several Japanese automakers that have stepped up their reliance on Chinese production.
BBC

Germany approves energy-saving measures for winter

The German government has approved a set of energy-saving measures for the winter which will limit the use of lighting and heating in public buildings. The government aims to reduce gas usage by 2% through the new rules. Germany's economy minster said the rules could save private households, companies and...
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
The Independent

Power companies join clamour for government action on energy bills

Utility companies – including one of the “big six” domestic energy suppliers – have joined the chorus of demands for Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to set out an improved package of help for consumers facing astronomical bills this winter.The call from EDF and other suppliers came as Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said that immediate reassurance over the “cataclysmic” price hikes was needed to avoid mental health damage to millions of people.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet on Thursday with electricity generating companies, who are making massive profits as a result of...
insideevs.com

Report: Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion Battery Factory In The US

The new $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas might not be the only one that Panasonic will build in the near future in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal (via Reuters and Bloomberg), the Japanese company is in talks to build an additional battery plant in the country, at a similar cost of $4 billion. The report is based on unofficial input from "people familiar with the matter," which means that we don't know anything for sure.
