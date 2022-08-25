Read full article on original website
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025
STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
Closure of coal power station set to be delayed to prevent UK blackouts
The effort to prevent electricity blackouts this winter is expected to delay the closure of part of a coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, with the plant’s German owner nearing agreement with the UK authorities. In the third in a series of deals to have more coal power on standby...
Germany may avoid gas emergency, regulator boss tells Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - German industry's success in using less gas shows that Europe's biggest economy may avert a gas emergency, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator told Spiegel magazine. "The decline in gas consumption in industry shows that we can manage to avert a gas emergency," Klaus Mueller was...
China admits its solar industry is hoarding materials
China conceded that its solar manufacturers are hoarding materials, exacerbating the problems facing installers and utilities in the U.S. The Chinese Industrial Ministry called out hoarding, saying in a notice issued Wednesday that the practice is “strictly prohibited” and that there is an “urgent need to deepen industry management” in what is the world's largest solar manufacturing market.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
Whistle blows in Germany for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Europe's enduring reliance on gas from Russia amid massive tensions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine poses major challenges for the development of hydrogen in rail transport.
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
Households brace for bills to soar further as energy price cap set to top £3,500
Millions of UK households are bracing for a huge rise in the energy cap as global gas prices soar. Analysts are expecting UK energy regulator Ofgem to set the cap on Friday between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household compared to £1,971 today, to come into effect on 1 October.Experts warn the cap could increase to as much as £4,200 and then £5,300 in the new year, plunging many families into fuel poverty this winter.By April the cap might even hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione.Ofgem has already amended its cap twice this year, but...
Report: Honda Considering Seperate Supply Chain for Chinese Market
Honda is reportedly considering tweaking its global supply chain to create a firm distinction between the Chinese and global markets. While the whole world has seen production stymied by restrictive protocols introduced in response to COVID-19, the Chinese Communist Party has retained a zero-tolerance policy that appears to have totally upended its economy and resulted in continued factory stalls. That's bad news for several Japanese automakers that have stepped up their reliance on Chinese production.
The price of electricity just hit an all-time record in France as Europe faces an emergency over soaring energy costs
European electricity prices soared to fresh record highs on Friday amid the region's energy crisis. French year-ahead prices surged 25% to 1,130 euros per megawatt-hour, and German prices jumped 33% to 995 euros per megawatt hour. EU leaders may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the energy crisis. Electricity prices...
National Grid extends annual gas shortage drill amid winter supply fears
Drill, which involves deciding which customers would have to cut gas use in a crisis, will run for four days instead of two
Germany approves energy-saving measures for winter
The German government has approved a set of energy-saving measures for the winter which will limit the use of lighting and heating in public buildings. The government aims to reduce gas usage by 2% through the new rules. Germany's economy minster said the rules could save private households, companies and...
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
UK food and drink sector sounds alarm over CO₂ shortage as plant halts output
Food and drink industry bodies have sounded the alarm over potential carbon dioxide shortages, after one of the UK’s largest suppliers of the gas said surging energy costs were forcing it to pause production. The US firm CF Industries said soaring natural gas prices meant it would have to...
Power companies join clamour for government action on energy bills
Utility companies – including one of the “big six” domestic energy suppliers – have joined the chorus of demands for Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to set out an improved package of help for consumers facing astronomical bills this winter.The call from EDF and other suppliers came as Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said that immediate reassurance over the “cataclysmic” price hikes was needed to avoid mental health damage to millions of people.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet on Thursday with electricity generating companies, who are making massive profits as a result of...
In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel
WARSAW/BOGDANKA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - In Poland's late summer heat, dozens of cars and trucks line up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine, as householders fearful of winter shortages wait for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel in queues reminiscent of communist times.
Report: Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion Battery Factory In The US
The new $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas might not be the only one that Panasonic will build in the near future in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal (via Reuters and Bloomberg), the Japanese company is in talks to build an additional battery plant in the country, at a similar cost of $4 billion. The report is based on unofficial input from "people familiar with the matter," which means that we don't know anything for sure.
