The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
Study Suggest That the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Caused a Massive Disruption to Agriculture in India
India's agricultural system is mostly centered on input-intensive monocropping of basic crops. According to a study published on August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, New Delhi, India, and colleagues, while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
Are indoor vertical farms really ‘future-proofing agriculture’?
At a hyper-controlled indoor farm in industrial South San Francisco, four robots named John, Paul, George and Ringo carefully transfer seedlings from barcoded trays into 15-plus foot towers that are then hung vertically inside a 4,800 sq ft grow room. Inside the hygienic space, which is operated by the indoor...
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
The most damaging farm products? Organic, pasture-fed beef and lamb
Analysis: You may be amazed by that answer, but the area of land used for grazing is vast compared with the meat and milk produced
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
Artemis launch brings us closer to space exploration goals
On Monday, Aug. 29, NASA plans to launch its Orion spacecraft from the world's most powerful rocket for a trip around the moon. This launch of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission is a step toward the goal of landing people on the moon in 2025. "With a successful launch of...
Two-year countdown for deep seabed mining
The clock is ticking down fast but is there a need to rush? In 2021, the island nation of Nauru triggered a treaty provision known as the "two-year rule" that obliges the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to finalize and adopt regulations for deep seabed mining within 24 months. That deadline expires in July 2023. Researcher Pradeep Singh of the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS) examines the legal implications of this provision.
How light and temperature work together to affect plant growth
Plants lengthen and bend to secure access to sunlight. Despite observing this phenomenon for centuries, scientists do not fully understand it. Now, Salk scientists have discovered that two plant factors—the protein PIF7 and the growth hormone auxin—are the triggers that accelerate growth when plants are shaded by canopy and exposed to warm temperatures at the same time.
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
New study finds a lower voice adds credibility to leadership, depending on gender
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, was famously suspected to have lowered her voice in an attempt to add more credibility to her billionaire con game. But did this low voice actually hurt her or help her in the business world?. A new study reveals the effect of pitch...
UK beef farmers want to transition to net zero, but practical and financial barriers are standing in their way
Practical and financial barriers associated with reducing carbon footprints and capturing more carbon are standing in the way of beef farmers making the transition to net zero, a report warns. Those involved in the beef sector in Devon's "Ruby Country" are taking steps to promote biodiversity and soil health but...
Efficient titanium-based catalyst used to produce PEF, biobased alternative to PET
One possible replacement for drink containers made from PET is polyethylene furandicarboxylate (PEF), made from renewable resources. However, the production of the raw material for PEF from biomass is still rather inefficient. A new titanium-based photocatalyst could be about to change this, making it more economical to access the raw material for PEF from biomass, as a team of researchers report in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Using math proofs, experiments and simulations to show how a material wrinkles when flattened
A team of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Syracuse University and the University of Pennsylvania, has developed a means for showing how a certain piece of material wrinkles after it has been flattened. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes experiments they conducted with tiny pieces of plastic.
Farmer Thrives by Growing Gluten-free Grain Needing No Water During Drought
What doesn’t need irrigation, requires no pesticides, and needs only a third of the fertilizer of wheat?. It’s a potential big-problem-solving grain called sorghum, which in France is growing strong while all other grain fields are withering and baking under record temperatures. Farming is all about the input...
Scientists Revealed the Relationship of Plants to Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi
One of the oldest and most prevalent mutualistic relationships between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) is the arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis (AMS). This close connection improves the plant's absorption of minerals and nutrients, potentially increasing crop yield. Abiotic and biotic stresses can be more tolerable to plants thanks to AMS.
Academics started working more hours during the pandemic: A new academic norm?
Academics' work week became even longer during the pandemic. This is true of researchers from different countries, independently of their gender and specialization, an international research team with HSE University participation found. Their working time during the pandemic was 51 hours compared to the usual 40. The increased number of working hours per week seems to have become part of the new academic norm. The results of the study were published in PLOS ONE.
A new strategy to create blue light from a promising material
A Florida State University research team has developed a new way to create blue light from a class of materials that shows enormous potential for optoelectronic devices, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and lasers. Led by FSU Professor of Chemistry Biwu Ma, the team has published a new study...
New method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels
Scientists from the Department of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba developed a new method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels. By drop-casting an ethanol solution onto a quartz substrate, the molecules can spontaneously assemble into the proper shape. This research, published in Science, may open the way for a new line of experiments in which chemical processes can be contained within these microscopic vessels.
