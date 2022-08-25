Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farmer says Inflation Reduction Act could ease pressure on farm bill
A northwest Illinois farmer says the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act could allow for more funding toward the 2023 Farm Bill. Randy DeSutter of Woodhull tells Brownfield the legislation includes billions of dollars for conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program. “That will help farmers,...
Comments / 0