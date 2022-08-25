ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

City Of Kenai Agrees To Extend Restaurant Concession Agreement At Kenai Municipal Airport

The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the city manager to extend the restaurant concession agreement in the Kenai Municipal Airport for an additional year. A resolution was initially passed in August 2018 for a restaurant concession agreement with the Brothers’ Café with an additional term of two years and an opportunity to extend for three successive one-year terms pending the approval from the City Council.
KENAI, AK
Distressed Boater Rescued On Kenai River Near City Of Kenai Dock

The Kenai Public Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a boater in distress on the Kenai River near the City of Kenai Dock. The call came in on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. The Kenai Fire Department responded to the call for service to find an approximately 20-foot fiberglass...
KENAI, AK
Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce Announces Resignation

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for Governor of Alaska. This news comes after his campaign finished in the top four vote getters in the regular primary where the four automatically advance to the General Election in November, which will be determined through Ranked Choice Voting. Pierce had previously committed to stepping down after the August primary. Mayor Pierce’s resignation will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
Mayor Charlie Pierce resigned due to workplace harassment situation, not to focus on gubernatorial campaign

Today, Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Mayor Charlie Pierce announced he is resigning as mayor to focus on his campaign for governor. In a statement sent from the campaign, Pierce said he “announced today that he is stepping down as KPB Mayor and will focus full time on his campaign for Governor of Alaska. He had earlier committed to stepping down after the August Primary.”
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
Alaska State Troopers: Kenai car chase leads to brief stand-off

Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle which led to a stand-off. At 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Alaska State Troopers pursued Joshwa Milette in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway after Milette was reported as a REDDI. Milette eluded...
KENAI, AK
Sockeye escapement on Kasilof hits record

Fish counting has wrapped for the sockeye runs on the Kenai and Kasilof rivers this summer. Over 1.5 million sockeye passed through the sonar on the river during the late Kenai River run. The escapement goal for the run set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 fish. The total escapement for that run is equal to that number minus the number of fish harvested upstream of the sonar — an average of 300,000 sockeye.
KASILOF, AK
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after fleeing troopers and refusing to surrender in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway Friday. Shortly after 1:20 a.m., troopers attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Joshwa Milette after he was reported for driving dangerously, according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch.
KENAI, AK
SoHi Offense Proves Unstoppable In 55-26 Win Over West Valley

Eight offensive possessions and eight touchdowns for the Soldotna Stars offense as the Stars overpowered West Valley 55-26 in Division II football on Friday at SoHi’s Justin Maile Field. SoHi 55 – West Valley 26. The Stars improved to 3-0 on the regular season with a third, dominating...
SOLDOTNA, AK

