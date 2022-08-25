Read full article on original website
Related
Supply Chain Woes Force Honda To Drastically Cut Production
The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and supply chain issues haven't been kind to the automotive sector. But while some manufacturers have expertly navigated these roadblocks, others aren't so lucky. Companies in the latter camp include Honda, with slowed production resulting in a sales slump. And it's not getting better, either....
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars
This tiny craft is the cheapest helicopter on earth. How's that for a selling point? The post The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
RELATED PEOPLE
motor1.com
Tesla Model Y RHD daily driver: New owner covers the pros and cons
Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"
Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
motor1.com
Audi explains why it is doing separate F1 engine to Porsche
Audi says its decision to build a different engine to fellow Volkswagen Group manufacturer Porsche for its Formula 1 entry was made to help better integration with different chassis. The German car manufacturer finally confirmed its F1 entry for 2026 at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, revealing it would...
motor1.com
Ferrari F12 makes 209 mph on the Autobahn look easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its bonnet, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-litre F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 litres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is a "Living Vehicle"?
In full disclosure, I had started writing about the Living Vehicle just before the announcement of the new 2023 model. As someone always looking for the latest and greatest, I was pleased to see this recreational vehicle bring something exciting and promising with its latest announcement. Think of the Living Vehicle as an RV or recreational vehicle to end all RVs. It is more of a “tiny home” on wheels.
America's VW ID.Buzz Will Pack An Extra 10.6 Inches
At the New York International Auto Show this year, CarBuzz received a tour of the upcoming ID. Buzz electric minivan with the man in charge of development, Jeffrey Lear. He confirmed to us then that the US would not get the version we were looking at but would have to instead wait for the long-wheelbase version in 2024. The main reason behind the delay is that the research shows that Americans use a large vehicle's third row more than Europeans, so VW designed a long-wheelbase version specifically for the States.
motor1.com
Vinfast and TOGG, do the new car brands have potential?
There are three different worlds in the automotive industry. One is formed by the developed markets, mostly rich countries where the population lives under good or very good living standards. Another one is China, a unique case of a fast-growing economy with its own peculiarities. And the third one includes all the developing economies that still need to go through a deep transformation.
motor1.com
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta tester complains, gets told off by Elon Musk
Even though beta testers are supposed to find bugs and report on the state of software in order for improvements to be made, it seems they are not allowed to complain about Tesla Full Self-Driving. One FSD tester recently took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the current state of the system, and he was quickly shut down by Elon Musk who even made him apologise for complaining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
Nissan Skyline GT-R reimagined by artist for modern times
The Nissan GT-R seems to be nearing retirement, especially after its removal from the European and Australian markets. Artists Roman Miah and Avante Design imagine how the sports coupe might evolve in the future by looking into the vehicle's past. Here's their rendering that envisions the future R36 generation. The...
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z already wrecked before it leaves the dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
motor1.com
Maserati MC20 packs bigger performance punch with DMC upgrade
German aftermarket specialist DMC has a new set of upgrades available for the Maserati MC20 supercar. It's not a wild upgrade, but it enhances the car’s visuals and tweaks the powertrain, producing more horsepower and torque than the stock variant. It's a subtle and sporty upgrade that helps the striking model stand out from other MC20s.
Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel
There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
motor1.com
Kia EV9 teased during testing ahead of full debut in Q1 2023
Kia offers the first official look at the development of the EV9 three-row electric crossover. While there are spy shots of the model testing, the example in these pictures wears a little less camouflage. The EV9 features vertical headlights on each edge of the nose. Pieces of trim span the...
Lamborghini Urus Tuned To Make 780 HP With G-Power Enhancements
G-Power started nearly 40 years ago by tuning BMW and BMW M models. It expanded its expertise to include Mercedes-AMG in 2014 and 2019 for Porsche. G-Power is now ready to grow again, this time tackling Lamborghini. It’s starting with the Urus SUV. The stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine...
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Volvo C40 Recharge performs poorly in the moose test
As more EVs get introduced, a handful of them had already gone through the dreaded moose test. Designed to check if a car can safely manoeuvre away from a sudden obstacle (and return to the lane after), electric vehicles usually ace the moose test. Even higher crossover EVs perform generally well – except the Volvo C40 Recharge that recently got tested by the folks from YouTube's km77.com.
Comments / 0