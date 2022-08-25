Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies are one of the most innovative and best performing assets in the past 10 years. It’s underlying technology, use cases, and features have attracted millions of users looking for financial independences and access to its ecosystems full of endless possibilities. This has prompted many experts...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Going Bust? ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Admits He’s Wrong About BTC Dropping To Zero
Bitcoin can go sideways and south, but as we speak, the world’s most popular – and resilient crypto – is alive and kicking. The Wolf of Wall Street, like every other analyst and market expert, makes mistakes, especially on predicting the fate of Bitcoin. Belfort recently gave...
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
The experts say these stocks aren't getting half the appreciation that they deserve.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Whales Reduce Shiba Inu Holdings By More Than 50%
Ethereum whales have been shedding some weight in the last couple of weeks. This time around, their focus has rested on the popular meme coin Shiba Inu, which continues to boast a very active community, but the price has refused to follow the same direction. Following the downtrend, Ethereum whales which have always seemed to be the biggest supporter of the cryptocurrency, have now reduced their bags by a large margin.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin: Two Novel Ideas Out to Lead the Cryptocurrency Market
Much of what we know about meme coins, as leading coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) has shown, is that there’s an exciting dog fanfare that keeps the meme ecosystem going. It is on this same footing that Tamadoge (TAMA) founded its unique value proposition that allows you to mint dogs and their various traits as NFTs.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Could These Altcoins Continue To Dominate The Crypto Market: Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Mehracki
Cryptocurrency has been growing in popularity all over the world. With more and more users trooping in to join the bandwagon it’s only a matter of time before crypto completely dominates the world in every aspect. Getting familiar and invested in the top cryptos around wouldn’t be a bad idea. To that effect, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most dominant altcoins around as well as a new one with great promise. These include Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the newcomer Mehracki (MKI).
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO) will Profit from Ethereum (ETH) Merger more than Ethereum Classic (ETC). Read why.
A new Ethereum-based player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space is making waves, projected to profit from the upcoming Merge event. According to experts, this new player – Uniglo (GLO) – could benefit much more than Ethereum Classic (ETC), which is the protocol that could be home to developers and miners that will be left behind once The Merge is completed.
bitcoinist.com
Why This Former SEC Chair Thinks Crypto Is Coming To Legacy Finance
Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton recently gave an interview discussing the state of crypto regulations in the country. Many top companies in this industry have been asking for a robust framework from authorities in the U.S., but the SEC and others might be under-delivering. Speaking at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Survey Reveals 72% Russians Yet To Purchase Bitcoin
Earlier, many people now in the crypto industry were not convinced to dive into the Bitcoin and digital asset space. Many others were not even aware of the existence of crypto assets. There was still a considerable gap in the knowledge of digital assets during those periods. Besides, the tokens have little or no use in real-world transactions and operations.
bitcoinist.com
Decoding The Buzz Behind The Success Of Lynqyo, Bitcoin, And Waves
Too risky until a few years ago, and now people can’t stop themselves from betting big on these digital assets. Cryptocurrency’s rise to popularity has awed people across the globe. While many considered cryptocurrency’s magnificent escalations in value to be a fluke until a few days ago, they...
bitcoinist.com
Stakenomics, Dogecoin, and Aave Will Be the Stepping Stones for Your Future Investments
The market has been bearish for the past few months, and it doesn’t seem like it will recover anytime soon. This has caused a lot of investors to lose money, but there is still hope. Stakenomics (STAK) could help investors in the current market and save them from further losses. STAK is a new cryptocurrency that could revolutionize how investments are made. Stay tuned for more information on STAK and how it could benefit you.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Scam: UK Shuts Down 2 Companies Engaged In Crypto Fraud
Crypto scam is a pain in the neck for governments around the globe. It involves a huge amount of money and as technology advances, so do the tricks fraudsters employ behind the scheme. British authorities have ordered the shutdown of two companies involved in a crypto-related fraud. An investigation into...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles After Powell Says Fed Rates May Continue To Increase
Bitcoin price dropped about 5% to $20,822 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, stating that the central bank will “use its instruments decisively” and it will take time to combat inflation. Powell talked briefly during the event and discussed the significance...
bitcoinist.com
Gnox (GNOX), Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Are Your Best Bets To Survive Sudden Market Crashes
On the 19th of August, Bitcoin dropped more than 10% in one day, opening at $23,000 and closing below $21,000. This broke the micro trend of higher highs and higher lows. Bitcoin fell out of its wedge and shocked the market, which had been increasingly bullish. Altcoins suffered more pain retracing by more than 30% in several cases. The Fear and Greed Index now displays 29 (Fear), significantly lower than last week when it showed 45 (Neutral).
bitcoinist.com
Exploring Blockchain Options: Pugglit Inu, Binance Coin, and Ethereum
The creation of Bitcoin paved the way for a new age of finance and a surge of new cryptocurrency projects built on different blockchains with the primary aim of solving real-world problems. As a result, the cryptocurrency market is now bubbling with a frenzy of new and pre-existing projects trying...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14 Million Offer To Boost Image Of Dogechain
Billy Markus, one of Dogecoin’s co-founders, can’t be bought with money – even if it’s… say — $14 million. Dogechain, a relatively new digital currency that’s making some noise in the crypto industry, sought the outspoken infotech developer to promote the blockchain project.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Meets Thai Regulators To Discuss Next Steps Of Recovery
Crypto exchange Zipmex has planned to meet with the Thailand Securities Exchange Commission along with other regulators to discuss the recovery plan. Zipmex had recently submitted a letter which will request to schedule meetings with the security regulators. This meeting shall also include the crypto firm’s potential investors. The exchange...
4 Small-Cap Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
Four of this Fool's top holdings, totaling more than 18% of his invested assets, are small-cap companies.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin 1 Month Old Supply Is Down To Historical Bottom Zone
On-chain data shows the percentage of the Bitcoin supply aged between one week and one month old has now declined to the historical bottom zone. Only 3.8% Of The Total Bitcoin Supply Is Now In The 1 Week To 1 Month Old Bracket. As pointed out by an analyst in...
bitcoinist.com
Late August Top Picks: Uniglo (GLO), Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Solana (SOL)
Are you looking for some new picks for your crypto portfolio right now? If so, look no further. Experts are predicting huge things for the likes of Uniglo (GLO), Pancakeswap (CAKE) and Solana (SOL). We also think these could do great things for your portfolio in the coming months, and outlast some of the crypto down period. Let’s face it, it hasn’t exactly been easy to make money in crypto recently with the bear market in full swing. But it’s still not over for crypto, the space has huge long-term potential and will be a part of the future of finance. And there’s still money to be made if you invest in the right tokens right now. That’s why experts like the look of the following few coins, and they could be just what you need to fire your portfolio into strong profits for the rest of the month and beyond:
Comments / 0