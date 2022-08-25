Read full article on original website
Related
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
These Customer Experience Components Can Help Meet New Demands
After two-and-a-half years of dealing with a pandemic, nerves are frayed. That’s why anything retailers can do to make shopping easier isn’t just welcome, it can cement relationships and grow business with today’s customers, according to industry experts. Fusion BPO Services’ Peter Giglio, director of sales, says retailers are challenged by hiring and retaining talent, as well as choked supply chains – two major factors that can impede customer service and influence the customer. “When we talk about workplace challenges, some of the things we hear include, ‘I can’t achieve the same results because my entire staff is working from home,’ or...
ORG CHARTS: View the most important people and power structures at tech companies like Oracle, Google and Salesforce
Organizational charts plot out the most powerful people at companies and the structure that links them together. Here's a summary of the ones our technology reporters have pulled together using their source networks and internal documents. Tech. Netflix: We mapped out the 66 most powerful people at Netflix after it...
itechpost.com
Meta Plans to Create Customer Support Division to Help Users Who Lost Their Accounts
Rumor has it that Meta would establish a customer service division to assist customers whose content or profiles were inadvertently deleted, relieving many users of such persistent problems. Meta Will Soon Provide Assitance for Its Users Through Its Customer Service Support Division. Users' long-standing complaint about Meta's lack of customer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
The Verge
Satellite-to-phone companies are thrilled about SpaceX and T-Mobile, actually
On Thursday, Elon Musk got on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce that SpaceX is working with the carrier to completely eliminate cellular dead zones. The companies claim that next-generation Starlink satellites, set to launch next year, will be able to communicate directly with phones, letting you text, make calls, and potentially stream video even when there are no cell towers nearby. What’s more, Musk promised all this is possible with phones that people are using today, without consumers having to buy any extra equipment.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Why you should go APE, H-1B lottery tips, how to check references
Cloud companies generally rely on efficiency metrics like CAC payback and LTV-to-CAC, but “they feel more like financial metrics than operational ones, and it is difficult for employees to execute against these concepts,” according to Neeraj Agrawal, Brandon Gleklen and Jack Mattei of Battery Ventures. Using data from...
Does Web3 Bring Hype or Value to the Internet?
Web3 is the NEXT GENERATION OF THE INTERNET, it is going to CHANGE EVERYTHING, and any company not racing to build a Web3 presence is going to FALL BEHIND. This means what, exactly, beyond that your marketing department had better have an answer when the CEO asks about the company’s Web3 strategy?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
JOBS・
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
The experts say these stocks aren't getting half the appreciation that they deserve.
TechCrunch
Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M
FourKites initially didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment, but reached out late Friday to clarify that the investment was from FedEx as part of a strategic partnership announced in June. FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments...
TechCrunch
Learning from my failures: Lessons from a 2-time founder
Yet, at the end of these four years, we swallowed the pill and shut down the startup for reasons I will soon explain. Something unexpected and positive, however, was born from this experience. I launched another startup and bootstrapped it, because I had a strong crutch this time — the lessons from my first failed venture. Today, Squadhelp — my second business — is the world’s largest naming platform.
TechCrunch
Email will be with us until the universe dies, so these startups are working to make it better
Email is a necessary evil. So whenever I hear about startups looking to innovate on the decades-old communication tech, I’m instantly intrigued considering the huge number of potential areas of improvement. Plus, talk about a large TAM!. Startups have taken note. Boomerang launched its email productivity software in 2010,...
TechCrunch
OpenText pushes acquisitive approach to growth with $6B Micro Focus deal
Micro Focus, a British company, built much of its business buying legacy software companies like Borland, Novell and Cobol-IT. Its highest-profile deal was an $8.8 billion agreement in 2016 to partner with HPE on part of its enterprise software portfolio. Aside from some of the pieces in the HPE portfolio,...
Burned by Tech Stocks? Try These 3 ETFs Instead
As investors look toward higher-certainty choices rather than the high-potential growth from technology, a few ETFs stand out as potential winners.
Inc.com
Starbucks's Free Refill Policy Is a Genius Brand-Building Strategy -- Even Though Very Few Know of It
Long before the days of Google and discovering the best spots based on reviews, we gauged the perceived quality of a restaurant based on the number of cars in the parking lot. We looked for crowded bars, nightclubs with long lines, and coffee shops buzzing with caffeine-induced life. We assumed...
ForConstructionPros.com
Epiroc Launches Self-service Video Series
Epiroc is launching a 24/7 self-service video series designed to help operators and service technicians maximize their uptime of Epiroc equipment. The instructional how-to videos bring Epiroc’s machine and application knowledge right to customers’ fingertips on their web or mobile devices. With 24/7 self-service videos, Epiroc simplifies the...
Engineer admits stealing Apple Car trade secrets before trying to flee to work for rivals in China
Xiaolang Zhang faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for downloading secret documents and stealing circuit boards.
TechCrunch
Reliance Jio to debut 5G in October, reach all by 2023 end
Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani said Jio has built a standalone 5G architecture and will be using career aggregation technology to deliver high-speed internet services. The company also plans to launch the AirFiber, a wireless plug-and-play 5G hotspot that doesn’t require fiber cables to reach homes, it said. “Jio...
TechCrunch
Netflix’s ad-supported plan could cost as low as $7
The Bloomberg report noted that Netflix plans to show roughly four minutes of commercials for an hour of programming, which is on par or less than its competitors. It also said that the company might show ads before and during a show, but won’t show anything after an episode ends.
Comments / 0