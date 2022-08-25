ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

These Customer Experience Components Can Help Meet New Demands

After two-and-a-half years of dealing with a pandemic, nerves are frayed. That’s why anything retailers can do to make shopping easier isn’t just welcome, it can cement relationships and grow business with today’s customers, according to industry experts. Fusion BPO Services’ Peter Giglio, director of sales, says retailers are challenged by hiring and retaining talent, as well as choked supply chains – two major factors that can impede customer service and influence the customer. “When we talk about workplace challenges, some of the things we hear include, ‘I can’t achieve the same results because my entire staff is working from home,’ or...
itechpost.com

Meta Plans to Create Customer Support Division to Help Users Who Lost Their Accounts

Rumor has it that Meta would establish a customer service division to assist customers whose content or profiles were inadvertently deleted, relieving many users of such persistent problems. Meta Will Soon Provide Assitance for Its Users Through Its Customer Service Support Division. Users' long-standing complaint about Meta's lack of customer...
The Verge

Satellite-to-phone companies are thrilled about SpaceX and T-Mobile, actually

On Thursday, Elon Musk got on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce that SpaceX is working with the carrier to completely eliminate cellular dead zones. The companies claim that next-generation Starlink satellites, set to launch next year, will be able to communicate directly with phones, letting you text, make calls, and potentially stream video even when there are no cell towers nearby. What’s more, Musk promised all this is possible with phones that people are using today, without consumers having to buy any extra equipment.
pymnts

Does Web3 Bring Hype or Value to the Internet?

Web3 is the NEXT GENERATION OF THE INTERNET, it is going to CHANGE EVERYTHING, and any company not racing to build a Web3 presence is going to FALL BEHIND. This means what, exactly, beyond that your marketing department had better have an answer when the CEO asks about the company’s Web3 strategy?
TechCrunch

Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M

FourKites initially didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment, but reached out late Friday to clarify that the investment was from FedEx as part of a strategic partnership announced in June. FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments...
TechCrunch

Learning from my failures: Lessons from a 2-time founder

Yet, at the end of these four years, we swallowed the pill and shut down the startup for reasons I will soon explain. Something unexpected and positive, however, was born from this experience. I launched another startup and bootstrapped it, because I had a strong crutch this time — the lessons from my first failed venture. Today, Squadhelp — my second business — is the world’s largest naming platform.
TechCrunch

OpenText pushes acquisitive approach to growth with $6B Micro Focus deal

Micro Focus, a British company, built much of its business buying legacy software companies like Borland, Novell and Cobol-IT. Its highest-profile deal was an $8.8 billion agreement in 2016 to partner with HPE on part of its enterprise software portfolio. Aside from some of the pieces in the HPE portfolio,...
ForConstructionPros.com

Epiroc Launches Self-service Video Series

Epiroc is launching a 24/7 self-service video series designed to help operators and service technicians maximize their uptime of Epiroc equipment. The instructional how-to videos bring Epiroc’s machine and application knowledge right to customers’ fingertips on their web or mobile devices. With 24/7 self-service videos, Epiroc simplifies the...
TechCrunch

Reliance Jio to debut 5G in October, reach all by 2023 end

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani said Jio has built a standalone 5G architecture and will be using career aggregation technology to deliver high-speed internet services. The company also plans to launch the AirFiber, a wireless plug-and-play 5G hotspot that doesn’t require fiber cables to reach homes, it said. “Jio...
TechCrunch

Netflix’s ad-supported plan could cost as low as $7

The Bloomberg report noted that Netflix plans to show roughly four minutes of commercials for an hour of programming, which is on par or less than its competitors. It also said that the company might show ads before and during a show, but won’t show anything after an episode ends.
