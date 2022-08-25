Read full article on original website
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
4 Little-Known Perks of Your Netflix Subscription
Over the past few years, Netflix has quietly rolled out new entertainment features.
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
Netflix ad-supported plan price might have just leaked
One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the ad-supported Netflix plan is the starting price and how the new tier will compete against current Netflix subscriptions. Bloomberg claims to have discovered Netflix’s price targets for the ad-supported tier, and we might have a tentative release date for the new plan.
TV Fanatic
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Motley Fool
HBO Max and Discovery+ Are Combining Into One Service: What This Means for You
How will HBO Max be impacted by its merger with Discovery+?. Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T this past April, to form Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media companies. CEO David Zaslav announced the future merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ in summer 2023, as part of their strategy...
Is ‘The Invitation’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?
The Invitation, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is a film that dares to ask the question: What if the secret, wealthy family member who invites you to stay in their castle was bad, actually?. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), this gothic...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Red Istanbul Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Red Istanbul right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Halit Ergenç Tuba Büyüküstün Nejat İşler Mehmet Günsür Çiğdem Selişik Onat. Geners: Romance Drama. Director: Ferzan Özpetek. Release...
Nippon TV Seals Major Anime License Deal With Netflix
Nippon TV, a leading Japanese entertainment company, has licensed 13 of its most popular anime titles to Netflix to stream non-exclusively around the world. The first titles to start streaming on Sept. 2, 2022 include the first 38 episodes of ever-popular “Hunter x Hunter,” which will be available in 104 countries, including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE; “Ouran High School Host Club,” in 190 countries; and “Claymore,” in 136 countries. Others – listed in the order in which Netflix will upload them – include “Death Note” (37 eps. x 30 mins); “Death Note: Relight 1” (130 mins), “Death Note: Relight 2” (120 mins)...
Netflix is reportedly weighing plans to charge $7 to $9 per month for its ad-supported subscription, roughly half the cost of its most popular standard plan
Under this tier, Netflix aims to air four minutes of commercials per hour, before and during programs but not after, Bloomberg reported.
CNBC
Here's why HBO Max is pulling dozens of films and TV series from the streaming platform
Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max is removing 20 HBO Max original series that didn't resonate with large audiences. Most of what HBO Max is removing is reality or kids and family content. HBO Max is eliminating the series to cut costs and put forth a new strategy as it prepares...
Apple Insider
Netflix to charge $7 to $9 for ad-supported tier
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
