Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Small molecules, giant (surface) potential
In a molecular feat akin to getting pedestrians in a scramble crosswalk to spontaneously start walking in step, researchers at Kyushu University have created a series of molecules that tend to face the same direction to form a "giant surface potential" when evaporated onto a surface. The researchers hope to...
Warring genetic parasites could lead to new defenses against dangerous bacteria
CRISPR-Cas has become somewhat of a superstar over the past decade as a gene editing tool with revolutionary potential, especially in the health sciences. Originally known as an immune defense in bacteria, naturally occurring CRISPR-Cas has proven more diverse and versatile in nature than scientific researchers once believed. Now, a group of researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Biology has investigated the prevalence of CRISPR-Cas systems in plasmids.
Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method
The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
Using molecular simulations to study self-assembling 'associating polymers'
When plastic materials are processed or recycled, their fundamental properties can degrade due to damage caused by deformation. Recycling processes tend to break molecular bonds inside the materials, making them weaker and less durable. One way that plastics can be made more sustainable is by using self-assembled soft materials that can self-heal after damage.
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
How light and temperature work together to affect plant growth
Plants lengthen and bend to secure access to sunlight. Despite observing this phenomenon for centuries, scientists do not fully understand it. Now, Salk scientists have discovered that two plant factors—the protein PIF7 and the growth hormone auxin—are the triggers that accelerate growth when plants are shaded by canopy and exposed to warm temperatures at the same time.
Using math proofs, experiments and simulations to show how a material wrinkles when flattened
A team of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Syracuse University and the University of Pennsylvania, has developed a means for showing how a certain piece of material wrinkles after it has been flattened. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes experiments they conducted with tiny pieces of plastic.
A new strategy to create blue light from a promising material
A Florida State University research team has developed a new way to create blue light from a class of materials that shows enormous potential for optoelectronic devices, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and lasers. Led by FSU Professor of Chemistry Biwu Ma, the team has published a new study...
Scientists uncover how SARS-CoV-2 blocks antiviral defenses
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found one way SARS-CoV-2 manipulates the environment within human cells to prevent them raising a full antiviral response. While vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 have helped protect millions from severe infection, the disease still infects and kills many people around the world and there are still some gaps in our knowledge about how virus infects and replicates inside cells and evades the body's defenses.
Efficient titanium-based catalyst used to produce PEF, biobased alternative to PET
One possible replacement for drink containers made from PET is polyethylene furandicarboxylate (PEF), made from renewable resources. However, the production of the raw material for PEF from biomass is still rather inefficient. A new titanium-based photocatalyst could be about to change this, making it more economical to access the raw material for PEF from biomass, as a team of researchers report in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?
From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
Metasurfaces offer new possibilities for quantum research
Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light and the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, in cooperation with Sandia National Laboratories, have successfully created photon pairs at several different frequencies using resonant metasurfaces. A photon is the quantum (the minimum amount involved in an interaction) of any form...
Extended tests with levitated force sensor fail to find evidence of fifth force
A team of researchers from Nanjing University, working with two colleagues from the University of Science and Technology of China, has conducted new tests of the chameleon theory and report a failure to find any evidence of a fifth force. They have published their paper in the journal Nature Physics.
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
Master equation to boost quantum technologies
As the size of modern technology shrinks down to the nanoscale, weird quantum effects—such as quantum tunneling, superposition, and entanglement—become prominent. This opens the door to a new era of quantum technologies, where quantum effects can be exploited. Many everyday technologies make use of feedback control routinely; an important example is the pacemaker, which must monitor the user's heartbeat and apply electrical signals to control it, only when needed. But physicists do not yet have an equivalent understanding of feedback control at the quantum level. Now, physicists have developed a "master equation" that will help engineers understand feedback at the quantum scale. Their results are published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
New study finds a lower voice adds credibility to leadership, depending on gender
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, was famously suspected to have lowered her voice in an attempt to add more credibility to her billionaire con game. But did this low voice actually hurt her or help her in the business world?. A new study reveals the effect of pitch...
Dispersion coding of ENZ media via multiple photonic dopants
Media with small permittivity, i.e., the epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) media, have drawn a great deal of attention from the fields of physics, materials science, and engineering. The wavelength in ENZ medium is in principle infinitely stretched, which induces spatially static while temporally oscillating wave dynamics. There has long been a drive...
Is focused attention always best? New study reveals when it's not
In the early 1980s, the dental care company Colgate decided to pursue the flourishing readymade meals market and debut its own line of frozen entrees. Yet rather than broaden Colgate's market share, the strategy backfired and led to reduced revenues and poor net income. According to Michael Mannor, the John...
