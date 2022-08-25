Cass County Master Gardeners Fall Plant and Bulb Sale Returns

(Atlantic) The Cass County Master Gardeners will hold their annual Fall Plant Sale on September 10.

Kate Olsen, Cass County Extension Program Coordinator, said the sale is open to the public to purchase divided perennials suitable for fall planting.

Olson said the Master Gardeners are again selling bulbs for fall planting.

The bulbs are five dollars for a variety assortment. Plants on the fall sale will be free-will donation. Plants expected to be on the sale include iris (bearded and Siberian), peonies, daylilies, spring-flowering bulbs, hostas, perennial geranium, bachelor button, baptista, salvia, sedum, garden mum, rudbeckia, clematis, oregano and other herbs, lily of the valley, yarrow, cactus, houseplants and more. There will also be a large collection of gently used garden decor, pots, books, and tools for shoppers to explore.

The sale will begin at 8:00 a.m. on September 10 at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Interested gardeners are encouraged to arrive early for best plant selection, as the annual sale occasionally sells out before 10:00 a.m.