ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Master Gardeners Fall Plant and Bulb Sale Returns

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiOzp_0hV6O33u00

(Atlantic) The Cass County Master Gardeners will hold their annual Fall Plant Sale on September 10.

Kate Olsen, Cass County Extension Program Coordinator, said the sale is open to the public to purchase divided perennials suitable for fall planting.

Olson said the Master Gardeners are again selling bulbs for fall planting.

The bulbs are five dollars for a variety assortment. Plants on the fall sale will be free-will donation. Plants expected to be on the sale include iris (bearded and Siberian), peonies, daylilies, spring-flowering bulbs, hostas, perennial geranium, bachelor button, baptista, salvia, sedum, garden mum, rudbeckia, clematis, oregano and other herbs, lily of the valley, yarrow, cactus, houseplants and more. There will also be a large collection of gently used garden decor, pots, books, and tools for shoppers to explore.

The sale will begin at 8:00 a.m. on September 10 at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Interested gardeners are encouraged to arrive early for best plant selection, as the annual sale occasionally sells out before 10:00 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Three Mile Lake near Creston receives grant for fish habitat

(Afton) Five years ago the fish population in Three Mile Lake east of Creston was renovated. Common carp and yellow bass were targeted through a rotenone treatment. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes reports fishing has been starting to pay off. “Restocked and now the lake is doing really good. Fishing has been good there for a couple of years now. There’s a large year class of walleyes there and anglers have been fishing those for a couple of years. That’s what you see with lake restoration projects. Stocking fish like walleyes into a new fishery, basically devoid of predators, you get really good survival. It can produce some really good fishing 4-5 years later. So that’s what we are experiencing at Three Mile right now.”
CRESTON, IA
agupdate.com

Farmer retrofits his shop after surgeries

FARRAGUT, Iowa — Five knee replacements. Two shoulder replacements. Three wrist fusion surgeries. Dick Ohrt has a lot of metal in him, but not as much as his shop. That’s his happy place — the place he goes to do the things he loves. When your passion...
FARRAGUT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Man In Pumpkin Sets New World Record

As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
NEBRASKA STATE
kjan.com

Wind and heavy rain pummel parts of western/central Iowa Saturday night

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Fierce winds and heavy rain blew through parts of western and central Iowa, Saturday evening and night, causing a power outage for part of Atlantic, as tree limbs broke and fell on power lines. As with previous Derecho-type winds, trees were left shredded in some areas, especially in downtown Atlantic, where KJAN’s Lori Murphy snapped some pictures of the damage. (See photo’s, click on image to enlarge). Winds gusting up to 55-miles per hour caused tree damage in Red Oak at around 6:30-p.m.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cass County, IA
Lifestyle
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tyler Family Cancer Center Unveiled at Cass Health

(Atlantic) Officials at Cass Health unveiled the Tyler Family Cancer Center during their open house on Sunday. The Tyler Family Cancer Center is the treatment and infusion section of the Cass Health Specialty Clinic. Cass Health Chief Executive Officer Brett Altman says this section of Cass Health is one of the essential elements of the construction project and a space that most people do not get to see.
ATLANTIC, IA
etxview.com

Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulbs#Annual Plant#The Master Gardeners
TripAdvisor Blog

EVEN Hotel Omaha Downtown - Old Market, an IHG Hotel Rooms Pictures & Reviews (NE)

Avoid at all costs. Room was great that's where it ended. Paid $23 for dinner served on plastic take out trays. Out of steak and all seafood. Really? No steak in Omaha???? Rude staff. Took bartender 20 mins to get my order when 3 people total were in the bar. Couldn't taste the alcohol at all in a double martini. I stay 100+ room nights a year. Won't ever come back. If you think I'm exaggerating stay here yourself and be disappointed.
OMAHA, NE
redoakexpress.com

DeVries wins reserve champion 4-H market steer at Iowa State Fair

Last week was a very exciting and memorable one for Lainey DeVries of Red Oak. DeVries, the daughter of Dave and Tammy DeVries and a senior at Red Oak High School, exhibited the reserve grand champion 4-H market steer at the Iowa State Fair. At the state fair, DeVries’ steer...
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa

ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Some Glenwood Resource Center Residents Staying in Southwest Iowa with Nishna Productions Inc.

(Red Oak) Nishna Productions Inc. is working with the Glenwood Resource Center to transition several of its residents to many of Nishna Productions’ sites in southwest Iowa. In April, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the closing of the Glenwood Resource Center over the next two years. Reynolds pointed toward staffing issues and legitimate questions about the residents’ care and safety.
RED OAK, IA
KCCI.com

Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Beckman to Speak at Southwest Valley Schools

(Corning) World-renowned motivational speaker Joe Beckman will speak at the Southwest Valley School District on Monday. According to Beckman’s Facebook page, his mission is to reclaim human connection. The assembly changes the bus routines for students. The Corning campus students will report to the high school at 8:30 a.m....
CORNING, IA
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around weekend storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are here by the weekend! The first half of Saturday is dry and you’ll want to take advantage of that. After 3PM scattered storms approach the Metro with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Chances increase as the day goes on and we may see one or two isolated severe storms with 1′ hail and gusty winds.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy