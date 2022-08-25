Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman
The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
fox2detroit.com
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot • Man charged in murder at BBQ • Abortion proposal nears approval
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Rapper 'Cliff Mac', real name Clifton Terry III, calls himself the ‘King of Flint’. But he's not in Flint now. The Michigan rapper is in jail and charged with ordering a hit on a Sterling Heights woman in 2020. Cliff Mac is accused of...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect in Sunday morning shootings after 4 shot, 3 killed
Detroit — The man suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a series of Sunday morning incidents that left the city and westside on edge was in custody, Detroit police said Sunday night. Police said the man was arrested in the shooting of four people in what appeared...
fox2detroit.com
Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta. While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Deputies kill suspect while investigating homicide in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Bay County apartment complex, one of whom was killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Bay County sheriff told MLive/The Bay City Times that a deputy shot and fatally wounded a person Sunday morning. The deputy was not injured, the sheriff said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
Detroit News
Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case
Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
The Oakland Press
Southfield man sentenced for ID fraud, stealing pandemic funds
A Southfield man was ordered to prison and to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution for stealing identities and pandemic aid money, as announced Aug. 24 by United States Attorney Dawn Ison. Samuel Baker, 39, was handed the sentence Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman in U.S....
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply
Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. investigation
In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac man who’s banned from owning firearms posts Instagram pictures with guns, ammo, feds say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man who is banned from owning firearms due to his previous criminal history is facing charges after he posted several photos with guns and ammunition on his Instagram account, federal officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday (Aug. 23) and accuses William Lawrence...
abc12.com
Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms. The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a...
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0