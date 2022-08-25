ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away

Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
