Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Your Android Phone's Cache and Cookies Build Up Fast. How to Clean Them Out
Whether your Android phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. But this data...
CNET
The Best iMessage Tips and Tricks On Your iPhone You Should Know About
The forthcoming iOS 16 update will allow you to unsend and edit text messages, a welcome new feature to the iPhone. iOS 16 isn't slated to be released until September, but you don't have to wait until then to explore iMessage settings that can improve your texting experience right now.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
Comments / 0