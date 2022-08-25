Read full article on original website
Behind Enemy Lines: A look at the Troy linebackers
Ole Miss will host Troy Saturday in the season opener for both teams. The Troy staff is seasoned with former Ole Miss assistants, as former linebackers coach Jon Sumrall serves as the Trojans head coach, while former Rebel linebacker Tayler Polk coaches the Troy inside linebackers. Today, we'll take a...
Xavier Wilson earns Ole Miss basketball offer
Following a weekend elite camp, Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis and staff gave out a flurry of weekend offers, one of them included 2025 small forward Xavier Wilson from Kansas City, Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 175 pounder has received some early attention after an eventful summer, where he...
Ole Miss Soccer plays to 0-0 tie at Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-1) and Samford (3-0-1) played to a hard fought scoreless draw on a sweltering afternoon at the Samford Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The opposing offenses struggled to break down their counterparts on both ends of the pitch, with Samford holding a narrow 7-6 lead in shots on the day. Ashley Orkus was called up four times and came up with the goods each time for her fourth clean sheet of the season.
Late Kick: Ole Miss undecided between Jaxson Dart & Luke Altmyer as starting QB
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the latest from Ole Miss fall camp and their inability to name a starting QB heading into Week 1.
Crossover Podcast: Maybe more than meets the eye in Ole Miss quarterback competition
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss scenarios for the Ole Miss quarterback competition, guess who the winner will be and more in this latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Ole Miss fans can spend an evening celebrating their national baseball championship on Sunday
Ole Miss fans will get a rare opportunity Sunday evening at the Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center in Greenwood, Miss., presented by Triple L Memorabilia. They can spend an evening with members of the Ole Miss national championship baseball team, as well as hear speakers previewing the upcoming Rebel football season and a recap of the magical, 2022 baseball season and the upcoming men's basketball season.
msn.com
National R&B Hall Of Fame Will Call This Small Mississippi Town Home
There are plenty of R&B artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Soon, they’re about to get their own facility in a small town famous for its role in the civil rights movement. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, founded in 2010, has...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
No state takeover of county clerk’s office, comptroller says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state will not take over operations of the Shelby County Clerk’s office. The Tennessee Comptroller’s office issued a statement Friday, Aug. 26, saying it would not get involved after the Shelby County Commission requested state assistance for all clerk’s office operations earlier this month.
hottytoddy.com
Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Dedicated
Gertrude C. Ford valued anything and everything that helped education and young people, said Stephen Sims, president of the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation. That is why it feels right to name The Gertrude C. Ford Student Union at the University of Mississippi in her honor. The naming became official Friday...
Two cousins sentenced to years in prison after 2018 North Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins convicted earlier this year in the 2018 shooting death of a 27-year-old man they confronted outside of a North Memphis convenience store were given lengthy prison sentences Friday, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. 44-year-old Deonta Baskin was sentenced to life in...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Injury-Causing Car Accident Reported on US-278
Oxford, MS (August 25, 2022) - A car accident in Oxford on Thursday, August 25, resulted in confirmed injuries. The crash was first reported at around 2 p.m. on US-278 EB. Emergency crews were dispatched to provide aid to the involved parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport the crash victims to local hospitals.
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new Oxford businesses
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Burn Boot Camp, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke celebrated on Aug. 24 with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Burn Boot Camp offers workouts that challenge and change you. Their camps are a combination of muscle building, strength training, and heart-racing cardio designed to keep you moving. Their certified trainers will be there to push you and hold you accountable. Burn Boot Camp is located at 1201 Merchants Drive.
hottytoddy.com
A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents
On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
Oxford Eagle
Cost of residential and commercial waste removal set to increase
Mayor Robyn Tannehill met with the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to discuss the budget for the new fiscal year—which includes substantial increases in the price of waste removal. Superintendent of Sanitation Amberlyn Liles explained what changes will be made by the Environmental Services Department. “Every 18-wheeler that leaves...
247Sports
