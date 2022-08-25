ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: A look at the Troy linebackers

Ole Miss will host Troy Saturday in the season opener for both teams. The Troy staff is seasoned with former Ole Miss assistants, as former linebackers coach Jon Sumrall serves as the Trojans head coach, while former Rebel linebacker Tayler Polk coaches the Troy inside linebackers. Today, we'll take a...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Xavier Wilson earns Ole Miss basketball offer

Following a weekend elite camp, Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis and staff gave out a flurry of weekend offers, one of them included 2025 small forward Xavier Wilson from Kansas City, Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 175 pounder has received some early attention after an eventful summer, where he...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss Soccer plays to 0-0 tie at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-1) and Samford (3-0-1) played to a hard fought scoreless draw on a sweltering afternoon at the Samford Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The opposing offenses struggled to break down their counterparts on both ends of the pitch, with Samford holding a narrow 7-6 lead in shots on the day. Ashley Orkus was called up four times and came up with the goods each time for her fourth clean sheet of the season.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Ole Miss fans can spend an evening celebrating their national baseball championship on Sunday

Ole Miss fans will get a rare opportunity Sunday evening at the Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center in Greenwood, Miss., presented by Triple L Memorabilia. They can spend an evening with members of the Ole Miss national championship baseball team, as well as hear speakers previewing the upcoming Rebel football season and a recap of the magical, 2022 baseball season and the upcoming men's basketball season.
OXFORD, MS
Person
Troy Brown
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
#Young Guns#Junior College#American Football#Rebels
hottytoddy.com

Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Dedicated

Gertrude C. Ford valued anything and everything that helped education and young people, said Stephen Sims, president of the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation. That is why it feels right to name The Gertrude C. Ford Student Union at the University of Mississippi in her honor. The naming became official Friday...
OXFORD, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Injury-Causing Car Accident Reported on US-278

Oxford, MS (August 25, 2022) - A car accident in Oxford on Thursday, August 25, resulted in confirmed injuries. The crash was first reported at around 2 p.m. on US-278 EB. Emergency crews were dispatched to provide aid to the involved parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport the crash victims to local hospitals.
OXFORD, MS
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Oxford Eagle

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new Oxford businesses

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Burn Boot Camp, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke celebrated on Aug. 24 with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Burn Boot Camp offers workouts that challenge and change you. Their camps are a combination of muscle building, strength training, and heart-racing cardio designed to keep you moving. Their certified trainers will be there to push you and hold you accountable. Burn Boot Camp is located at 1201 Merchants Drive.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents

On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
CLARKSDALE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Cost of residential and commercial waste removal set to increase

Mayor Robyn Tannehill met with the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to discuss the budget for the new fiscal year—which includes substantial increases in the price of waste removal. Superintendent of Sanitation Amberlyn Liles explained what changes will be made by the Environmental Services Department. “Every 18-wheeler that leaves...
OXFORD, MS
