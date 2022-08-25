Meta is winding down its Nextdoor-like Facebook expansion Neighborhoods, which sought to connect users who lived near each other, but never exited the testing phase. Neighborhoods launched in May 2021 as a clear rival to Nextdoor, expanding on Facebook Groups with more functionality to find other nearby users, businesses and associations. The feature had been active in several cities in the US, such as Charlotte, North Carolina; San Diego; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Newark, New Jersey, as well as in Canada.

INTERNET ・ 12 HOURS AGO