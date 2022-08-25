Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Twitter Tests Edit Button, Promises We'll 'Be Okay'
Twitter on Thursday revealed that it's testing an edit button with a cheeky tweet and a blog post outlining its plan for the long-awaited feature. The microblogging social media site has been working on the edit button since last year. "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing...
CNET
Facebook Shutters Its Community-Connecting Nextdoor Clone
Meta is winding down its Nextdoor-like Facebook expansion Neighborhoods, which sought to connect users who lived near each other, but never exited the testing phase. Neighborhoods launched in May 2021 as a clear rival to Nextdoor, expanding on Facebook Groups with more functionality to find other nearby users, businesses and associations. The feature had been active in several cities in the US, such as Charlotte, North Carolina; San Diego; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Newark, New Jersey, as well as in Canada.
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
CNET
This Guy Sued a Spammer and Got $1,200 Without a Lawyer. You Can Fight Unwanted Calls and Texts, Too
David Weekly was fed up with spam calls. So he did something about it. Telemarketing calls and texts were flooding his inbox every day, making it difficult to discern between genuine calls and telemarketing ads. After a text message hit his phone in June, he decided enough was enough. He sued the spammer, and it paid off: He ended up with a $1,200 check.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Free At-Home COVID Tests: You Have 1 More Day Left to Order
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You don't have much time left to get your free at-home COVID-19 test kits before the US federal government ends its program. USA Today first reported on Aug. 26 that the decision was made due to a limited supply of tests. This comes just as the fall season approaches and as students start the new school year.
CNET
Snapchat's $35 Million Privacy Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Snapchat's parent company, Snap, has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it collected and stored users' unique biometric data without permission. In court filings this month, plaintiffs said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric...
CNET
Dark Brandon: Joe Biden Meme Gets Even More Hype After Philly Speech
President Joe Biden delivered a sharp rebuke of Republicans during a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday evening, saying they "thrive on chaos" and warned that America's democratic values are under attack by extremists loyal to former President Donald Trump. This led social media users to share a new "Dark Brandon" meme praising the president.
CNET
FBI, House Committee Send Notices About Crypto Fraud
Crypto fraud is an issue that both the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the FBI are looking into. The House Committee sent letters to the Department of Treasury, the Federal Trade Commission, the Commodity Future Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission asking for information and documents on what the agencies are doing to combat crypto fraud. The committee also requested similar documentation from five crypto exchanges: Coinbase, FTX, Binance.US, Kraken and KuCoin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta Selects Qualcomm For Accomplish Metaverse Ambitions
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META agreed to use Qualcomm Inc QCOM produced custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality devices at Berlin's consumer electronics conference, Reuters reports. Their engineering and product teams will collaborate to produce the chips powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms. The chips will be optimized specifically...
Labor board tosses Amazon objection to union vote
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Thursday recommended that tech giant Amazon’s objections to votes by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) be blocked. “I conclude that the Employer’s objections be overruled in their entirety,” wrote the NLRB hearing officer according to documents posted by ALU President Christian Smalls.
CNET
McAfee Researchers Spot Malicious Chrome Extensions
Google removed a handful of browser extensions from its Chrome Web Store that were downloaded a combined 1.4 million times after outside cybersecurity researchers determined that the extensions were surreptitiously tracking the online activities of their users. In a blog post published this week, McAfee researchers singled out five extensions...
CNET
Google Pledges $20M to Computer Science Education for 11M Students
Google says it will spend $20 million on bringing computer science education to 11 million more students through local and national organizations. It's an attempt to plug the "deep opportunity gaps" that prevent equal access to such education, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Thursday. "At Google,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Microsoft Fights for Activision Deal Amid Looming UK Probe
Microsoft is battling to keep its deal to purchase gaming giant Activision alive, as a competition probe threatens to throw the acquisition off course. Following an initial inquiry, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it's concerned that Microsoft's purchase of Activision could "substantially lessen competition" across the gaming industry. If its current concerns are not addressed, the regulator added, it will open a second investigation to reach a decision on whether it will allow the deal to proceed.
Amazon Workers' Unionization Gains Momentum
Federal labor regulator National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) looks to quash Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of its New York warehouses, the Washington Post reports. Amazon strongly disagreed with the conclusion and looked to appeal. Amazon believed the NLRB and the Amazon Labor...
CNET
Nvidia Says US Ordered It to Stop Sales of AI Chips to China
Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to stop exporting two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, affects the company's A100 and...
CNET
Samsung Is Launching Yet Another Cheap 5G Phone in the US
Samsung's new Galaxy A23 5G phone adds a $300 option to the line's A-series of phones. The cheaper phone comes as inflation is hitting phone customers who are looking for cheaper smartphone options. Samsung is bringing its new $300 Galaxy A23 5G phone to the US, which adds another model...
Comments / 0