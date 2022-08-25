ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

IDs Released For 4 Family Members Killed In Apparent Murder/Suicide In Lynn

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7SFl_0hV6NasJ00
Photo Credit: Lynn Police Department Facebook

Authorities have released the identities of the four family members who died in an apparent murder/suicide in Lynn earlier this week.

Investigators determined that Kahosay Sharifi, age 31, shot and killed her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, and 34-year-old brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, at 98 Rockaway Street on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Kahosay then proceeded to shoot and kill her brother-in-law's father, 56-year-old Abdul Halin, in his vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street. Kahosay then took her own life in her own vehicle in the nearby parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Washington Street, the office reports.

A GoFundMe created for a family suggests mental health and abuse were contributing factors to the tragic incident.

"Time and time again, mental health is demonstrated to be such a prominent issue in society. Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways," the campaign reads. "Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless. We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost."

The GoFundMe was organized to raise enough money to cover the cost of burials for each member. The campaign had raised more than $14,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Thursday. People can donate by clicking here.

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation by Lynn Police, Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Essex District Attorney's Office.

