Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CNET
iPhone 14 Coming Soon? See What Rumors Say About Release Date, Price and More
A new iPhone is likely on the way. After nearly a year of waiting, Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to make its grand entrance in a few weeks to succeed the 2021 iPhone 13. Rumors suggest at a Sept. 7 launch date for the iPhone 14 series, which is said to include a standard, Pro, Max and Pro Max model. As we inch closer to the iPhone 14's possible announcement, however, there's still much we don't know. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 lineup? When's the new iPhone's release date? How will it be different from the iPhone 13 anyway? And, what will it even look like?
People
10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off
There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score the New 2022 65″ LG Evo C2 OLED 4K TV for $1796.99
Note this deal expires today, August 26. Woot is offering the lowest price we've seen for the new 2022 LG evo C2 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This best-in-class TV normally retails for $2499.99. We've seen it for as low as $1996.99, but Woot has it today for only $1796.99 after an extra $100 off instant discount that is applied during checkout. Amazon Prime members get free shipping.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Digital Trends
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
reviewed.com
Shop Best Buy for 55 early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day 2022 brings about the best deals on top-tier devices for your home and beyond. If you want to skip the exhausting search for the combo of a great product at an even better price, look no further than Best Buy. From powerful kitchen appliances to eye-catching TVs, the tech retailer is offering amazing discounts on some of the best tech you can find in time for the holiday.
TechRadar
LG to showcase world’s largest OLED TV - It's a 97-inch stunner
After cooking up the smallest OLED TV, LG Electronics is now set to showcase the world’s largest organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV - its size is a staggering 97-inch - at the upcoming electronics show in Berlin, as it looks to expand its portfolio of large OLED TVs. The electronics show, the IFA 2022, will open on Friday in Germany. LG also announced that the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2, will be made available in global markets soon.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
7 must-have iPhone apps I can’t live without
Impressively, the App Store today boasts nearly two million apps. It’s a large but daunting figure. And with so many apps, there is certainly no shortage of quality apps that get lost in the shuffle. In light of that, I thought I’d go through my iPhone and pick out a few of the best iPhone apps that I simply can’t live without. While some might be obvious, hopefully there are a few gems in here you aren’t aware of.
9to5Mac
Tested: Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
With so many power banks available these days, it can be hard for a company to make theirs stand out – but the Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank achieves this in a couple of ways. First, the green fabric finish makes it visually distinctive. But more importantly, the...
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280
Just ahead of Apple's next big event. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID
As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
Phone Arena
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
As incredible as it might seem, this article's headline contains no typo or error of any sort. That means bargain hunters are not looking at a hot new deal on Samsung's older (and still pretty great) Galaxy Buds 2or first-gen Buds Pro. Instead, the just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can...
New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design
Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.
Best Anker power banks 2022
Nothing is worse than leaving the house for the day and forgetting to bring a charger to keep your phone or computer charged. Pick up one of these excellent Anker power banks and never worry about it again.
Huawei Mate 50 series leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4G chipsets and camera details
The new phones will be announced on September 6 in China – the day before the iPhone 14 series…
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: M1 vs. M2 MacBook Air – what’s the best laptop for business customers?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
