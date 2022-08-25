ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6Jww_0hV6NCsz00

Dutch aid agencies tended Thursday to hundreds of migrants camped in sweltering heat outside an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers as Dutch authorities investigated the death of a baby in the center a day earlier.

The Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders deployed medics to the tiny village of Ter Apel in the northeastern Netherlands to give first aid and other assistance. A mobile hospital was expected to arrive Friday, the organization's national director, Judith Sargentini, said. It is the first time the humanitarian group was called in to assist with a Dutch crisis.

For two nights running, some 700 people have slept outdoors because the asylum reception center with an official capacity of 2,000 does not have space for them and the Dutch government is scrambling to find emergency accommodation.

With temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, migrants lay listlessly on blankets under four canvas shades held up by wooden poles. Some sheltered in the shadow of a Red Cross station which had Wi-Fi and power for charging their phones.

Others squabbled as they tried to board a bus to a nearby town. Inside a tent, a medic checked people who wanted care. Blue plastic children's paddling pools were set up as washing stations, and a small row of portable toilets stood near the covered areas.

Sargentini compared the situation to overcrowded migrant camps in Greece .

“These are 700 people sleeping rough: no showers, very bad facilities, no health care from the institutions," Sargentini told The Associated Press. "And it might not be as crowded as on the Greek isles, but if you come here after a long journey as a refugee, you think you find safety, but you find neglect. And you sleep like this. Even if you are healthy, you’ll get sick here.”

She said two people were hospitalized Thursday — a man who had a heart attack and another who did not have medication for his diabetes.

State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Eric van der Burg told reporters he was “deeply shocked” by the death of the 3-month-old baby. The cause of death was under investigation, he said.

Mohammad Ali, a 34-year-old Syrian who crisscrossed Europe to reach the Netherlands and has been in Ter Apel for about a month, said he was shocked at the conditions there.

“I’m surprised from the bad conditions here because I didn’t hear about it," he said.

A number of factors have created the crisis in Ter Apel. It can take months or more to process the asylum applications of migrants arriving from so-called “safe countries” who ultimately are not entitled to stay. A housing crisis means refugees often have nowhere to go once they have been granted a residency permit and therefore stay on at asylum-seeker centers.

While many Dutch towns and cities offered places for Ukrainians who fled the war in their country, the welcome mat has worn thin for asylum-seekers from other countries. The majority of people arriving in Ter Apel are Syrians fleeing their nation’s grinding civil war.

“There’s about 60,000 Ukrainians in municipalities that are being housed there, and there you can see it was possible. But when it comes to non-Ukrainian refugees — people here are mostly from Syria, from Turkey, Afghanistan — municipalities still look the other way,” said Sander Schaap of refugee aid group VluchtelingenWerk.

In a sign of growing anger at the situation among residents, a group protested Thursday night near the asylum-seeker center, carrying banners that said “Real Refugees OK, Troublemakers Go Away” and “Enough of the Nuisance.”

The situation in Dutch asylum-seeker centers has gotten so bad that VluchtelingenWerk last week took the government and its asylum agency to court to produce improvements. Nobody from the agency was available for comment Thursday.

Sargentini wants to see change even sooner, but is not optimistic.

“If we can leave tomorrow because of the government taking its responsibility, we will," she said. "But currently, together with the Red Cross, we are here to give that needed help.”

———

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Europe#Doctors Without Borders#Dutch#Wi Fi
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Relative of dead children found in New Zealand suitcases is in South Korea, police say

A relative of the two children whose remains were found in a suitcase in New Zealand last week was tracked to South Korea, police said.According to immigration records, an unidentified woman, likely in her 40s, arrived in South Korea in 2018, the national police agency in Seoul said, adding that there has been no record of her departure.Park Seung-hoon, an officer with the police agency, said the information has been conveyed to their New Zealand counterpart after receiving a request for investigative help.However, the South Korean police reportedly have no authority at present to track down the woman’s whereabouts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

805K+
Followers
173K+
Post
456M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy