Local Basketball Star's Funeral To Take Place In Woodbridge: Reports

A funeral for Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will take place in Woodbridge on September 1, InsideNova.com reported.

Honore was tragically killed right outside Wingate University, where he had been dropped off by his family two days early for freshman year.

Honore's father, Keith, recently stepped down from his role as Potomac High School basketball coach for 17 years, so that he could see Kyle play in college.

The young student-athlete's funeral will take place in Woodbridge at Hylton Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m., according to InsideNova.com.