ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Local Basketball Star's Funeral To Take Place In Woodbridge: Reports

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A funeral for Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will take place in Woodbridge on September 1, InsideNova.com reported.

Honore was tragically killed right outside Wingate University, where he had been dropped off by his family two days early for freshman year.

Honore's father, Keith, recently stepped down from his role as Potomac High School basketball coach for 17 years, so that he could see Kyle play in college.

The young student-athlete's funeral will take place in Woodbridge at Hylton Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m., according to InsideNova.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Brother, sister win state titles on same day

For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
WARRENTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Serbay back on the sidelines

Former JM coach Rich Serbay is back on the sidelines, helping coach the offensive line in Stafford. Serbay was let go in 2020 after 35 years and four state championships at JM.
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Woodbridge, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
Woodbridge, VA
Sports
City
Woodbridge, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WTOP

‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wingate University#Local Basketball Star#Potomac High School#Hylton Memorial Chapel
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
ffxnow.com

Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons

It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
TYSONS, VA
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Married Gaithersburg Couple Teams Up For $1M ‘Double Winners’ Scratch-off Prize

A Gaithersburg couple's dreams of launching a business is closer to coming true after a lucky $1 million win through the Maryland Lottery, officials say. One of the lucky winners came in to claim the prize and told Lottery officials that she was home with her husband and daughter when she started to scratch off the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier instant ticket, revealing the mega prize, according to the Maryland Lottery.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJLA

Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA

Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall

TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
TYSONS, VA
DC News Now

New school opens in Loudoun County

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
347K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy