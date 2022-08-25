ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59...
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#County Road#Brownsburg#Traffic Accident#Ford
WTHR

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ICN

One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Deadly vehicle fire leaves all I-70 EB lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS – A deadly vehicle fire killed one person and shut down all eastbound lanes on I-70 to shut down, according to the Indiana State Police. According to INDOT, the vehicle the fire was between MM 90.7 to 95.7, which is between Post Road to 400 West, which is three miles east of Cumberland. INDOT […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police looking for missing man

UPDATE: IMPD announced Green was located and is safe ******** INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. 73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy