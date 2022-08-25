Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70
GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
Two men killed in separate crashes on I-465, I-70
Two men died after separate crashes within five hours of each other on Central Indiana interstates Saturday night.
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
WISH-TV
ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday. John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side...
Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
WLFI.com
Motorcycle driver injured in crash
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
WISH-TV
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
Deadly vehicle fire leaves all I-70 EB lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS – A deadly vehicle fire killed one person and shut down all eastbound lanes on I-70 to shut down, according to the Indiana State Police. According to INDOT, the vehicle the fire was between MM 90.7 to 95.7, which is between Post Road to 400 West, which is three miles east of Cumberland. INDOT […]
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Police looking for missing man
UPDATE: IMPD announced Green was located and is safe ******** INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. 73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a […]
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
