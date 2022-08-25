FBI investigates fatal BIA shooting in Pryor

The FBI is investigating a fatal shooting near Pryor by a BIA officer.

The shooting happened Tuesday after officers responded to what the FBI described as a domestic situation at a residence.

"Upon arrival, they determined the subject had taken several people hostage," an FBI press release issued Thursday morning states. "The subject, a 32-year-old male, is deceased. Five adults had to receive medical treatment. No BIA officers were injured."

The investigation is ongoing, the press release states, and no further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.