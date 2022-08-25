MICHIGAN, USA — If you love the outdoors and are good at identifying trees, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your help this September!. The DNR is looking for volunteers to gather red pine cones and take them to DNR offices around the state. The pine cones will be used to extract seeds for red pine trees, which are fast-growing trees that produce products like lumber and pulpwood.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO