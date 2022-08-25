Read full article on original website
'This is not a magic fix': Catastrophic crash survivor weighs in on insurance reform ruling
LANSING, Mich. — In a 2-1 decision, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not apply retroactively. The judges say it was not the legislatures intention to change care promised to those injured prior to 2019, and even if it were, that would violate the contract clause in the state's constitution.
State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place “as...
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
'Watershed moment': EPA proposal could impact West Michigan PFAS sites
MICHIGAN, USA — The US Environmental Protection Agency took a significant step forward this week in the fight against ‘forever chemicals’, proposing to reclassify two of the best-known contaminants in that class as hazardous under the federal ‘Superfund’ law known as CERCLA. “For communities like...
Eligible Michiganders will receive additional food assistance benefits in August
MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michiganders who are eligible for food assistance benefits will be receiving additional funds in the month of August. Michiganders eligible for the assistance can expect to receive a minimum of an additional $95 monthly in August, but can receive more...
Michigan legal experts weigh in on guilty verdict on Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were convicted Tuesday on two counts of conspiracy and attempts to obtain weapons of mass destruction in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Four months ago, a different jury couldn't reach a verdict on the two men. Legal experts say...
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday. Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. They were...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
'The unknown is scary': Dog illness still causes concern even as MDARD identifies virus
ADA, Mich. — An illness infecting dogs in a Northern Michigan county is no longer a mystery. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed Wednesday that it is Canine Parvovirus. The announcement comes as the number of dogs suspected of dying doubled, going from 30 to 60 in just a matter of days.
Whitmer releases statement on guilty verdicts in kidnapping trial
LANSING, Mich. — A jury in Grand Rapids convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty on all charges in their 2nd trial after a jury couldn't reach a verdict in the original trial in April.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
MICHIGAN, USA — There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurors return Tuesday for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of two men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the government's second shot at getting convictions in a case that emerged just before the 2020 presidential election.
'The guy literally gave me my life back': Blood test uses algorithm to treat long COVID
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are now two and half years into the pandemic and we're beginning to learn more about the affects of long COVID. It's a condition that is becoming a real challenge to many who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. The most common symptoms of...
DNR to pay $100 per bushel of red pine cones this September
MICHIGAN, USA — If you love the outdoors and are good at identifying trees, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your help this September!. The DNR is looking for volunteers to gather red pine cones and take them to DNR offices around the state. The pine cones will be used to extract seeds for red pine trees, which are fast-growing trees that produce products like lumber and pulpwood.
‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
Shots fired, building hit at Allendale apartment complex
ALLENDALE, Michigan — Police received numerous reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Allendale Township Saturday morning, deputies say. The calls came in around 2:14 a.m. at the Canvas Apartments, located at 10295 48th Avenue. When police came at the apartments, they heard shots still being fired...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
Thousands in grants awarded to 8 clinics in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across Michigan, 47 health clinics have been awarded grants as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's "Strengthening the Safety Net" program. Eight clinics in West Michigan were included, with each clinic receiving a $15,000 grant. The grants will be used to provide...
Man, 39, dies after being hit by car while walking on US-31
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man died after being hit by a car while walking on US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Greenly Street in Holland Township around 9:28 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 39-year-old man from Holland was crossing the...
