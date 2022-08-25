ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place “as...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

MICHIGAN, USA — There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

DNR to pay $100 per bushel of red pine cones this September

MICHIGAN, USA — If you love the outdoors and are good at identifying trees, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your help this September!. The DNR is looking for volunteers to gather red pine cones and take them to DNR offices around the state. The pine cones will be used to extract seeds for red pine trees, which are fast-growing trees that produce products like lumber and pulpwood.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Shots fired, building hit at Allendale apartment complex

ALLENDALE, Michigan — Police received numerous reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Allendale Township Saturday morning, deputies say. The calls came in around 2:14 a.m. at the Canvas Apartments, located at 10295 48th Avenue. When police came at the apartments, they heard shots still being fired...
