ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

When I took $100,000 in student loans I didn't know it would affect my kids' lives. Forgiveness will let me save for their future.

By Kelly Burch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDVXs_0hV6MeN000

Courtesy of Kelly Burch

  • I took out over $100,000 in public and private loans for my degree.
  • At the time, I didn't realize how much the loans would affect me.
  • I cried when President Joe Biden announced his forgiveness plan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, I pulled up my go-to news site for some midday procrastination. When I saw the headline about President Joe Biden announcing student-debt cancellation , I immediately texted my sister. After a flurry of messages about what we knew, she summed up what we were both feeling: This is literally life-changing.

It wasn't an exaggeration. I graduated from an expensive private college 12 years ago, and I still pay hundreds of dollars each month in student loans. My sister learned a bit from my mistakes. She graduated from a community college last year with a career-focused associate's degree in healthcare. But she still had plenty of student loans. When we talked about it, I could see the anxiety I'd felt for more than a decade reflected on her face.

Now, if things go to plan, we'll both be eligible for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness, since we're Pell Grant recipients. That will change life for us and for our kids. My sister's loan will be totally wiped out, and mine almost nearly.

My loans affected my ability to get a mortgage and save for my kids

I was raised in a family that wasn't financially savvy. I was always told college was my way out — a means of snapping the cycle of generational poverty and getting ahead. Since we were low-income and I was a strong student, I got lots of scholarships, but I was stunned at how much I still needed to pay.

I had been sold college as the ticket to success, and I wasn't going to let that be ripped from my hands. So I took out over $100,000 in private, federal, and state loans. When I signed the promissory note for one private loan, I read the terms and saw that the $18,000 loan would cost me nearly $60,000 over its lifetime. I was flabbergasted and thought it had to be a mistake. But I felt I needed to go to a "good school," so I signed without digging deeper.

That decision chased me. Through college and the early days of my career, my schedule revolved around making enough money to pay off my student loans. Often I paid for essentials with credit cards, robbing Peter to pay Paul and make my student-loan payments.

When I got married, I had to talk to my husband about the amount of debt I was bringing to the partnership. My loans affected how much of a mortgage we qualified for and where we bought our first house. My daughters, who are 4 and 8, don't have college savings accounts, because instead of saving for their future, I'm paying off my past.

Loan forgiveness means a brighter future for my family

Despite all that, I consider myself lucky regarding student loans. I'm not one of the many people who took on debt but didn't get a degree. And unlike about 20% of borrowers , I've never defaulted on my loans — though I have had to temporarily suspend payments with forbearance.

Still, student loans have been a constant cloud in the back of my mind. They impact the amount I can borrow for a car or housing and my relationships with the extended family members who cosigned them.

This year, I set a goal of trying to pay off my private loan. But I didn't dare dream I'd be rid of student loans for good. I found myself withdrawing from the national discussion around loan forgiveness because student loans are such a sensitive topic for me.

When I saw the announcement about forgiveness, I cried — not only for myself but for my family: my husband, whose financial goals are now a little closer; my girls, whose futures I can save for; my sister, who won't have to jump through these hoops; and my nephew, who will reap the benefits of his mom starting her career without the specter of student loans.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 413

Jack row
3d ago

i did not go to college. so why am i paying for yours?. this is greed at its worst. i hope the next leader charges you double what you took from the american people. absolutly disguising.

Reply(90)
176
Dana Turnmire
3d ago

Well you knew the amount you were signing for every year. Anyone knows a 100,000 in loans will effect your finances for a very long time until it’s paid back !

Reply
127
Paige Walton
3d ago

Apparently your degree is not in economics because your loan debt will be replaced by inflation that will directly affect your family...and MINE! I PAID MY LOAN DEBT IN FULL. So haven't my kids. The reform needs to be with the colleges that are tax exempt entities and keep increasing the tuition for a substandard education.

Reply(5)
89
Related
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#College Loans#Federal Student Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Insider

Insider

563K+
Followers
33K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy