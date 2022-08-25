Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
brproud.com
La. Dept. of Children and Family Services to face additional questioning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will face more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency is scheduled to meet with the Senate Committee...
brproud.com
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
brproud.com
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
La. officials report 2,033 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30. The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are...
brproud.com
Law enforcement responds to second school bus accident within an hour
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a school bus accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Bentley Dr. & Plank Rd. EBRSO said that a school bus hit the back of a vehicle that was...
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
brproud.com
LSU student arrested for simple battery after allegedly grabbing victim’s arms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) arrested an LSU student Thursday after he reportedly tried to follow his victim outside their dorm. LSUPD responded to Cypress Hall early Thursday morning after being notified that Daniel Eme had allegedly grabbed his victim’s arms and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
brproud.com
BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
brproud.com
BRPD officer accused of sharing information with drug dealers on leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from the Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an officer is on paid administrative leave following allegations of tipping off drug dealers. No further details were shared by BRPD. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago. “I told my attacker that to me, he did...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
brproud.com
Lafitte family moves into news home one year after Hurricane Ida
LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) – Hundreds of homes were severely damaged during Hurricane Ida and even a year later, the rebuilding process continues. In Lafitte, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents are still picking up the pieces, but the progress is tremendous. In Jefferson Parish in the days following the...
brproud.com
Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
brproud.com
Woman accused of attacking security guard arrested by APSO
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after she allegedly attacked a security officer. The sheriff’s office says APSO deputies were called to a health care facility and made contact with the suspect, Amy Elizabeth Hebert. According to APSO, Hebert became aggressive and hit a security guard. Hebert was physically subdued and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday.
brproud.com
Stolen property recovered from Baton Rouge home near Government Street; 2 arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man’s home near Government Street was searched by detectives Wednesday for property allegedly stolen from an unoccupied Jackson home. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Saturday, Aug. 27 into a burglary on Dawson Road in Jackson...
brproud.com
APSO: Active shooter threat at Dutchtown Middle School false, student arrested
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A 12-year-old student was arrested after a threat was called into Dutchtown Middle School around 10 a.m. Wednesday from within the school, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The threat implied that there was an active shooter situation at the school. A deputy...
Comments / 0