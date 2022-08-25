ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Underwear and sock giveaway set for Youngstown

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Low-income and needy children in Youngstown can get free socks and underwear at a giveaway planned this Saturday.

The Mahoning County District of Saint Vincent De Paul will host the giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at its food pantry located across the street from Saint Cyril and Methodius Chruch, 252 E. Wood Street.

The socks and underwear were collected through local churches.

Sub sandwiches, chips, fruit and drinks will also be served at the giveaway.

Families in need across the city are asked to stop by.

