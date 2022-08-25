Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg
Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
Subject of manhunt charged with possession of firearm in Franklin County
The subject of a Shippensburg manhunt that locked down area schools has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to court documents. State Police initiated a manhunt after William Lewis, 32, of Chambersburg in the area of the Roxbury Treatment Center Friday afternoon, indicating he could be armed.
Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police
A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
Man who died in tractor trailer crash outside Newville identified
State Police have released the name of a man who died in a vehicle crash outside Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jefferson, Indiana, deceased at the scene of the crash on Brandy Run Road at 9 a.m. Friday. Peterson drove a white 2021 Peterbilt Truck...
Teen boy missing from central Pa. home
A 17-year-old is missing from his York County home, and a nationally-recognized Latinx organization is asking for help finding him. Jean Baptiste has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, according to CASA, an organization that serves Latino and immigrant communities. “This young man is a member of CASA...
Man killed in Adams County crash identified by police
Police identified the Hanover man who died in a Friday morning crash in Adams County. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Brian Duncan, 43, dead at the scene of the crash in Berwick Township, according to state police. Duncan was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions of Abbottstown Pike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person hospitalized after being struck by train in Middletown
A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being clipped by an Amtrak train in Middletown on Saturday evening, according to Amtrak. The incident occurred around 8:57 p.m. Saturday, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams, and involved a passenger train traveling from New York to Harrisburg. The...
Child, 3, dead after getting hit by horse-drawn wagon in central Pa.: police
A 3-year-old is dead after getting hit by a horse-drawn farm wagon Friday morning in Lancaster County, police said. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the child was struck around 11:15 a.m. on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township. The accident was reported to Lancaster County dispatch as a cardiac arrest incident.
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
One dead, multiple people injured in Friday night crash in Harrisburg
One person was killed and multiple people injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on South Cameron and Shanois Streets in Harrisburg. One of the two involved vehicles veered into the oncoming vehicle’s lane of traffic which caused the crash at around 10 p.m. Friday, according to city police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move by the victims’ families comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared...
Misuse of bags leads to recycling limits, frustrating people who ‘want to make a difference’
The limited number of Cocolamus Creek Disposal (CCD) recycling bags to purchase in stores is leaving many Perry County residents concerned and demanding a solution. In the beginning of 2022, CCD of McAlisterville, a trash disposal company that serves many areas of Perry County, reduced the number of its green recycling bags due to people not utilizing them for their intended use.
Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/27/22)
Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 27, 2022:. Ruth Dunkleberger Eby of New Bloomfield went home to her Lord Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She left this world peacefully and humbly, the same as she lived for 101 years. She was born Oct. 11, 1920, on the family farm near...
Courthouse, former Salvation Army to be transformed into apartments and other housing development projects in central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on June 22, construction has started on 16 apartments at the former Salvation Army building in Harrisburg. Below are more than 10 projects...
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Owners closed Harrisburg pizza shops to retaliate against union efforts: employees
The staff of Knead in Harrisburg have filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board, saying that the business’ closure was retaliation against the unionizing effort. The charge claims that there were coercive statements, as well as changes in terms and conditions of employment, made after the employees...
Singer Christopher Cross attends Senators game in Harrisburg: “Caught a great ballgame on our day off”
Yacht rock star Christopher Cross recently made a stop in central Pennsylvania to take in a game with the Harrisburg Senators. The artist behind songs such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” posted a photo from the City Island stadium on his Facebook page yesterday, posing with a group while watching the game.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0