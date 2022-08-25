ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg

Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police

A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Teen boy missing from central Pa. home

A 17-year-old is missing from his York County home, and a nationally-recognized Latinx organization is asking for help finding him. Jean Baptiste has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, according to CASA, an organization that serves Latino and immigrant communities. “This young man is a member of CASA...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Person hospitalized after being struck by train in Middletown

A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being clipped by an Amtrak train in Middletown on Saturday evening, according to Amtrak. The incident occurred around 8:57 p.m. Saturday, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams, and involved a passenger train traveling from New York to Harrisburg. The...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Misuse of bags leads to recycling limits, frustrating people who ‘want to make a difference’

The limited number of Cocolamus Creek Disposal (CCD) recycling bags to purchase in stores is leaving many Perry County residents concerned and demanding a solution. In the beginning of 2022, CCD of McAlisterville, a trash disposal company that serves many areas of Perry County, reduced the number of its green recycling bags due to people not utilizing them for their intended use.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/27/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 27, 2022:. Ruth Dunkleberger Eby of New Bloomfield went home to her Lord Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She left this world peacefully and humbly, the same as she lived for 101 years. She was born Oct. 11, 1920, on the family farm near...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
HARRISBURG, PA
