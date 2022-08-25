ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DDA Group Bolsters Team: Ryan Langrehr Hired as U.S. Head of Awards, MJ Peckos Partnership Extended (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
 3 days ago
DDA is making a series of key hires and promotions. Ryan Langrehr recently joined the entertainment communications company as U.S. head of awards, based out of Los Angeles. He joins from Block-Korenbrot Public Relations and will work alongside DDA partner Dana Archer and awards strategist MJ Peckos, who formed an exclusive partnership with DDA in 2021 and collaborated on a slate of films in the international and documentary category. These included Spain’s “The Good Boss” and Germany’s “I’m Your Man,” both of which were shortlisted for international feature Oscars .

The DDA L.A. awards offering is a complement to the company’s existing U.K. awards business, which it says will offer studios and filmmakers a “cohesive strategy across both sides of the Atlantic.” The U.K. offering is led by Sam Ross in his newly upped role of director of awards, and his team works closely with DDA partner Neil Bhatt. In recent years, the DDA U.K. awards team has handled AMPAS and BAFTA campaigns and delivered successful campaigns for features, documentaries, animated movies and shorts. Sam has been instrumental in successful campaigns across Academy Award and BAFTA-winning films including NEON’s “Parasite” and BFI’s “After Love.” Additionally, the 2022 BAFTAs also saw nominations for “Happening,” “The Hand of God” and “A Quiet Place: Part II.” Their 2021 haul included BAFTA nominations for “Babyteeth,” “Dear Comrades,” “Mogul Mowgli,” “County Lines” and “The Present.”

Langrehr will be implementing domestic and regional publicity campaigns for theatrical releases and awards. During his three years in a senior position at Block-Korenbrot Public Relations, he worked on release and awards campaigns for films including “The Father,” nominated for six Academy Awards and winning two; “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”; Oscar-shortlisted “Julia”; “The Lost Leonardo”; and Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated “Missing Link .” He previously spent four years at Fredell Pogodin & Associates, working on films including Golden Globe-winning “In The Fade,” Oscar-shortlisted “Birds of Passage” and Oscar-winning and Golden Globe-nominated “The Salesman.”

Peckos, a longtime AMPAS member, has worked on international campaigns for Academy Award-nominated films such as Bosnia & Herzegovina’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Palestine’s “Omar, and Canada’s “War Witch.”

Langrehr will report to Archer and London-based partners Lawrence Atkinson, Bhatt and John Stannard. DDA’s Los Angeles office recently expanded last month with the hiring of Greg Longstreet, who recently joined as a director of personal representation and Gina Sorial, who joined as a director of corporate communications.

