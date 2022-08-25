'Very Eye Opening:' Zonta Club hosts presentation on human trafficking

Read full article on original website
Fruit and Veggie event today in Lindsay
The annual Fruit and Veggie Fest will be held today in Lindsay. The event is free and open to those in the community. It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lindsay Food Center, 455 S. Mirage Avenue. Several different organizations will be at the event, including...
Juveniles arrested in shooting incident; two adults also arrested
Two juveniles was arrested on Wednesday for being involved in a shooting incident near a Porterville home. Two other adults were arrested in connection to the incident. Jimmy Luna and Xochitl Luna were arrested as a result of the incident. On Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to...
Cooling centers will be open in Porterville
With the excessive heat warning now ongoing and lasting through Wednesday after Labor Day, the city of Porterville will offer cooling centers from today through Wednesday after Labor Day. A cooling center will be offered at the Porterville Transit Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday, 8...
Jaws of life used after traffic collision
The jaws of life had to be used to rescue two people for a vehicle after a traffic collision shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department with assistance from the Tulare County Fire Department reported to the scene of the injury traffic collision at Main and Reed. Motorist should avoid that area as it's expected Main Street will be closed between North Grand and Westfield for the next several hours.
Sequoias emergency response presented: Sequoia ForestKeeper expresses concern
The Black Mountain Grove of Giant Sequoias is among 12 groves on national forests selected for fuels reduction as part of the emergency action initiated by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on July 22. About two dozen members of the public made their way along a windy dirt road south...
Operator of McDermont seeking to purchase facility
McDermont X, which operates the all-encompassing recreational and event center of the same name in Lindsay, has given the city of Lindsay a $100,000 payment with the intention of purchasing the facility. McDermont X entered into a lease with the city of Lindsay in December, 2017 to operate the facility....
Traffic collision affects traffic near Success Lake on Highway 190
There was a traffic collision at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 190 near Antlers and Success Lake that's expected to affect traffic in the area for most of the day. Highway 190 was closed from Pleasant Oak Drive to Success Valley Drive. Those from the Porterville area who are traveling to Springville need to take Road 176 from Strathmore through Frazier Valley.
