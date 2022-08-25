'Very Eye Opening:' Zonta Club hosts presentation on human trafficking

The jaws of life had to be used to rescue two people for a vehicle after a traffic collision shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department with assistance from the Tulare County Fire Department reported to the scene of the injury traffic collision at Main and Reed. Motorist should avoid that area as it's expected Main Street will be closed between North Grand and Westfield for the next several hours.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO