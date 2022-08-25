TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO