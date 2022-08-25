Read full article on original website
Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.
KS high school students asked to create videos for contest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest. The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.
Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
Kansas Turnpike Authority opens annual Customer Satisfaction Survey
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has opened its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey to prioritize future projects. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says on Friday, Aug. 26, it has invited the public to provide feedback on their experience traveling the Kansas road system by participating in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.
Kansans prepare for NASA’s Artemis mission Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Artemis 1 is set to launch on Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral. Kansans will be watching the program that will one day send the first woman and a person of color to the moon. The Kansas Aviation Museum in southeast Wichita...
One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only one zone of Milford Lake remains on the KDHE and KDWP’s blue-green algae advisory list. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several new and updated public health advisories on Aug. 25 for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
State Treasurer’s Office welcomes new Communications Manager
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office has welcomed a new Communications Manager. The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 26, it welcomed Lucas Ryan as its new Communications Manager. It said he is a Washburn University graduate. The Office said Ryan will join...
NAMI conference enlists faith communities to erase stigma of mental illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A first-of-its-kind conference is exploring new partnerships to support people with mental illness. NAMI Kansas - the National Alliance on Mental Illness - kicked off its ‘Pathways to Hope’ conference Friday. The event is bringing together people living with mental illness, their family members,...
Man accused of DWI while asleep in SUV granted new trial by High Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of driving while intoxicated while he was asleep in his parked, not running, SUV will get a new trial following a mistake in the instructions given to the jury. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,682: State of...
