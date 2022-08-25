ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KS high school students asked to create videos for contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest. The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Turnpike Authority opens annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has opened its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey to prioritize future projects. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says on Friday, Aug. 26, it has invited the public to provide feedback on their experience traveling the Kansas road system by participating in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans prepare for NASA’s Artemis mission Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Artemis 1 is set to launch on Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral. Kansans will be watching the program that will one day send the first woman and a person of color to the moon. The Kansas Aviation Museum in southeast Wichita...
WIBW

One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only one zone of Milford Lake remains on the KDHE and KDWP’s blue-green algae advisory list. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several new and updated public health advisories on Aug. 25 for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

State Treasurer’s Office welcomes new Communications Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office has welcomed a new Communications Manager. The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 26, it welcomed Lucas Ryan as its new Communications Manager. It said he is a Washburn University graduate. The Office said Ryan will join...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

NAMI conference enlists faith communities to erase stigma of mental illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A first-of-its-kind conference is exploring new partnerships to support people with mental illness. NAMI Kansas - the National Alliance on Mental Illness - kicked off its ‘Pathways to Hope’ conference Friday. The event is bringing together people living with mental illness, their family members,...
KANSAS STATE
