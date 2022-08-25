Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint.

Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman and her three children as they were walking in the breezeway. Police say the suspect grabbed the woman’s arm, pulled out a gun and demanded her belongings.

The suspect reportedly took the woman’s purse and ran to the back of the apartment complex.

Memphis Police released surveillance video of the suspect Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

New Local Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.