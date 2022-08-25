Daily on Energy: Top lobbyist for Ukraine in DC says what would be needed for price cap on Russian oil

Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
IAEA chief taking team to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been targeted by fresh shelling over the past day, according to its operator. Nevertheless, "during the last day, the Russian military continued to fire at Energodar and the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant", the agency said on Monday morning.
Washington Examiner
State Department says American volunteer soldier killed by Russia in Ukraine
An American fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers has been killed by Russian-backed militias in Ukraine's contested Donbas region, the State Department confirmed. The deceased is a 24-year-old male from Memphis, Tenn., whose identity is being withheld "out of respect for the privacy of the family," a Department spokesman said in a statement. News of the volunteer soldier's death came Friday, after Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Russia's eastern Primorsky Krai region, wrote of soldiers with the "Tiger" military unit killing an American in a Telegram post.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Water risks for fossil fuel plants from Colorado River shortage
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. WATER RISK TO COAL: Fossil fuel plants, long considered a more reliable source of power, could...
Washington Examiner
UN watchdog vows to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant ‘in next few days’ after Zelensky warns of danger of ‘radiation disaster’
‘ONE STEP AWAY FROM A RADIATION DISASTER’: The situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is becoming increasingly tenuous as external power to the plant was cut twice Thursday, forcing it off the country’s electricity grid and causing a widespread power outage. Ukraine said...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Washington Examiner
Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession
However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobMore: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach...
Washington Examiner
Biden proves he can't be trusted on inflation, even if saved by the Fed
President Joe Biden and his team schooled us on inflation with this week’s student loan debt forgiveness announcement, but not in quite the way they think. Inflation is showing signs of tapering off, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has vowed to do what it takes to continue squeezing it out of the economy. “Last month incomes were up, and overall prices were down — that’s according to an important measure of inflation, which showed prices actually came down nationwide last month,” Biden said in a celebratory statement issued by the White House.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Washington Examiner
Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster
By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
Washington Examiner
Why Putin must lose
I cannot have been alone in feeling conflicted when I saw the images of Alexander Dugin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fascist ideologue, staring with his head in his hands at the bombed-out car that his daughter had been driving. Dugin is, by any measure, a nasty piece of work....
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Washington Examiner
Gov. Newsom wants California to spend up to $20 million to cover out-of-state abortions
California is preparing to spend big to bring women from states with abortion bans to its clinics. The liberal state has earmarked up to $20 million for the plan. It comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a "sanctuary state" for women seeking abortions who cannot get one in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal.
Washington Examiner
And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist
If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner
Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'
The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
