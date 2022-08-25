Read full article on original website
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Watch out for Detroit Lions references: Matthew Stafford named Little Caesars' spokesman
Matthew Stafford may be a California-living Super Bowl champion now, but decade-long Detroit ties don't die easily. Stafford, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback, will be the NFL's spokesman for a Motown staple: Little Caesars. The Detroit-based pizza chain entered a sponsorship agreement with the league earlier this summer, according to a Monday news release by Little Caesars.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh: Live updates from Monday availability
Michigan football's opening game is fast approaching, which means head coach Jim Harbaugh will be making his weekly appearances with reporters and media. Harbaugh and the Wolverines begin the season Saturday at home vs. Colorado State. U-M is coming off a 12-2 season while CSU went 3-9 in 2021. Michigan had a strong year but has last five straight bowl games, including the 2022 Orange Bowl to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
