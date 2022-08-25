ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe and Alison Oliver Join Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’

By Angelique Jackson
 3 days ago
The cast for Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell ’s upcoming film “ Saltburn ” is shaping up with the addition of Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant , Archie Madekwe and Alison Oliver. The trio join previously announced stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike in the MRC Film and Amazon Studios project.

Following her best picture-nominated feature directorial debut “Promising Young Woman,” Fennell wrote and is directing “Saltburn,” which is described as a “story of obsession” with other plot details kept under wraps. Production is currently underway in the U.K.

Variety exclusively announced plans for the film in January, noting that Fennell would also produce the project alongside LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie. Prime Video landed worldwide streaming rights to “Saltburn,” which will also be released in theaters by Amazon Studios and MGM, and then stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“From the second we read ‘Saltburn,’ we were completely hooked. Emerald is a triple threat filmmaker—she is really one-of-a-kind,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, and Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, announcing the latest details of the project. “We are thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at MRC and LuckyChap to bring Emerald’s vision to life and to bring the film to millions of people around the world.”

Added MRC Film co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman: “Emerald’s first movie is one of the most bold, arresting and confident debut films of the last decade and her singular voice and provocative sensibility are on full display again in ‘Saltburn.’ We are thrilled to partner with her, LuckyChap, and our friends at Prime Video and MGM to help share her vision with audiences worldwide.”

Grant’s career spans more than three decades — ranging from his breakout role in the 1987 comedy “Withnail and I” to his work with directors like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Jane Campion and Robert Altman. But a career highlight came in 2018 with his critically acclaimed performance in Marielle Heller’s drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Acting opposite Melissa McCarthy, Grant nabbed his first Academy Award nomination, as well as nods from BAFTA, the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild, and won the Independent Spirit Award for best supporting actor. The actor’s other recent credits include Marvel’s Disney+ series “Loki,” “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” and “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.”

Madekwe currently stars in Apple’s original series “See” alongside Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. He also recently wrapped “Heart of Stone” for director Tom Harper. Among his other credits are A24’s “Midsommar,” from writer-director Ari Aster, Lionsgate’s “Voyagers,” the Elle Fanning-starrer “Teen Spirit” and BBC’s “Les Misérables.” Oliver recently appeared in Hulu’s “Conversations With Friends” and will next be seen in the BBC drama “Best Interests.”

Grant is represented by Curtis Brown Group and WME; Madekwe is represented by Curtis Brown Group, UTA, and Ziffren Brittenham; Oliver is represented by Curtis Brown; and Fennell is represented by UTA, United Agents in the U.K., Entertainment 360 and attorney Dan Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

P-MRC is the joint venture established in October 2020 by Penske's PMC and MRC that brought the Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Vibe under the same roof as Variety , Rolling Stone and other entertainment and lifestyle media brands.

