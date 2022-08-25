ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

seehafernews.com

Above and Beyond Children’s Museum to Officially Open Up Purple Octopus Playground this Weekend

After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

USDA Invests $121 Million in Critical Infrastructure, Local Projects Supported

The USDA has announced their investment in the battle against climate change. Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh says the USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure, including $111 million set aside for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities, including some local projects. The Metal Ware...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Six Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack

A Waukesha County judge has dropped a half-dozen charges against the man accused of last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Darrell Brooks Junior still faces 77 charges for the incident, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. Attorneys for both sides argued over what evidence should be allowed at trial...
WAUKESHA, WI

