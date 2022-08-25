After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.

