ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

A top K-State player is out for season

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjzWV_0hV6JhuY00

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KSNW/KSU) — K-State women’s basketball senior center Ayoka Lee announced on Thursday that she will undergo season-ending knee surgery. She plans to return to the roster and complete her graduate degree at Kansas State in the 2023-24 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZB3aq_0hV6JhuY00
Ayoka Lee (Courtesy K-State Sports)

“I am devastated for Yokie,” Jeff Mittie, K-State women’s basketball coach, said. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season. Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days, she will require season-ending surgery. We will support Yokie through her recovery and rehab and look forward to her returning to the court for the 2023-24 season.”

Warning for fans ahead of Thursday’s Chiefs preseason game

Lee, a 2022 All-American, completed her undergraduate degree in May of 2021 in psychology and is currently pursuing her graduate degree in couples and family therapy.

“While it deeply saddens me that I cannot be on the court with my teammates this season, I am fully committed to getting healthy and contributing as a leader on the sideline,” Lee said. “Although my role will be different, I am confident in what we will accomplish as a team this year. There is no other team, coaches or support staff I would want to work through this with.

“As my team surrounds me in support through my recovery, my hope is that Wildcat Nation will continue to surround our team with the same love and support they always have. I look forward to getting back on the court and finishing my graduate degree in 2023-24. Forever thankful and blessed to be a Wildcat.”

According to K-State Sports, Lee has been recognized for her efforts in the classroom:

  • Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America (second team in 2021; first team in 2022)
  • Two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team recipient
  • 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year
  • 2021 Big 12/Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award

Lee was the second player in K-State women’s basketball history to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, joining Laurie Koehn in 2004.

Oklahoma executes man for 1997 hammer killing

K-State Sports also says that Lee ranks ninth in school history for points scored with 1,661, sixth for rebounds with 887, third for blocks with 235, sixth for field goals made with 665 and sixth for free throws made with 331. She is also second for double-doubles with 49.

In the 2021-22 season, Lee collected numerous accolades:

  • First Team All-American honors by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated
  • Second Team All-American selection by the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA)
  • Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America Honorable Mention
  • Finalist for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award
  • Unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches
  • Selection to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Lee completed last season with career-highs in a number of statistical categories, including points (727), points per game (22.0), field goals made and attempted (296-526), free throws made and attempted (135-175), rebounds (339), blocks (95), steals (39), assists (23) and double-doubles (20).

Lee was the only player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball this season to register 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks. This was the first time in the 54-season history of K-State women’s basketball in which a player reached the statistical markers of 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks in a single season.

With her scoring average of 22.0 points per game and total of 296 field goals made, Lee set the single-season school records for scoring average and field goals made. Her point total of 727 ranks second in school history for points in a season and set a school record for points in a junior season.

Lee was the first player in K-State women’s basketball history to average a double-double in at least two seasons, as she achieved the feat in her freshman season in 2019-20 and again in 2021-22.

As part of her 2021-22 statistical resume, Lee set the NCAA Division I single-game record of 61 points scored against Oklahoma on January 23. She also led the Big 12 for field goal percentage and a Big 12-high eight games with 30 or more points.

A two-time USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week recipient, Lee’s 339 rebounds established a new school record for rebounds in a season.

Lee, a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week selection and a three-time ESPN.com National Player of the Week honor, set the school record for double-doubles with 20. She became the sixth player in the history of the Big 12 to register 20 or more double-doubles in a season.

For the 2022-23 season, Kansas State will be led by the sophomore trio of Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell. The Wildcats also welcome in graduate transfer Sarah Shematsi, senior Gabby Gregory, redshirt sophomore Heavenly Greer, sophomore Gisela Sanchez and freshmen Mimi Gatewood, Ja’Mia Harris, Eliza Maupin and Mikayla Parks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

K-State most LGBTQ+ friendly school in Kansas, survey says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — An annual list compiled by Campus Pride has ranked Kansas State University (K-State) as the friendliest LGBTQ+ school in the state of Kansas and one of the best in the nation. The rankings were determined by using the “Campus Pride Index” rating scale, which measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life. K-State was given […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
KSN News

Emporia High School football team under investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Gage Mikel McGuire

Gage Mikel McGuire, 18, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Abilene, Kansas. He was born September 22, 2003 to Zachariah McGuire and Duana (Thomas)Tatro in Salina, Kansas. Gage has lived in Superior, Nebraska; Concordia, Hugoton, Liberal and Abilene, Kansas. While he was growing up, he enjoyed fishing, wrestling, basketball...
ABILENE, KS
msn.com

The Charming Small Town In Kansas That Was Named After A Waterfall

Waterfalls in Kansas aren’t all that common. While we aren’t as flat as people often think we are, we don’t have as many watery cascades as more mountainous states with more dramatic inclines. However, we have some waterfalls in Kansas, one of which inspired the name of a small town. Cottonwood Falls is the largest city in Chase County, but this is a secluded area, and the city’s population is under 1,000. This is such a quintessential charming small town in Kansas, and it’s lovely.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mittie
Person
Ann Meyers
msn.com

Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26. Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co....
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Sports Illustrated#Ksu#Kansas State#All American
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party

Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
Kansas Reflector

Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness

TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who represents Chandler, told jurors during closing […] The post Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bluemont Elementary School teachers receive a surprise

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Jordy Nelson teamed up to surprise 10 teachers at Bluemont Elementary School with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the school year. Nelson and his partners at Academy gave the teachers and students a welcoming of joy. Nelson was glad...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Two wrecks, three pickups, one person to Newman Regional Health after incident near Olpe

One person received hospital treatment after two crashes involving three pickup trucks in southern Lyon County late Friday night. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99, about two miles south of Olpe, with the first crash developing shortly before 11:30 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was northbound when his truck went off the highway into the west ditch. It then came back onto the highway and overturned in the middle of the road. Ronald Williamson, age 60 of Hartford, stopped and parked his pickup to render aid — but while both Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside their trucks, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison hit Fankhauser’s truck, which in turn hit Williamson’s truck.
LYON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KSNT News

Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

3-car crash reported in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

3 vehicle crash, expect delays near Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time. At 8:08 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy