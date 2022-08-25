ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

CENTCOM kills four enemy fighters in latest flare-up in Syria

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gL7pI_0hV6JGH300

U.S. forces struck an Iranian-affiliated militant group in northeast Syria over a 24-hour period, leaving four enemy fighters dead and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest U.S. attack came from AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery, CENTCOM added, saying that the operation was in response to Wednesday’s rocket attacks on Mission Support Site Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village in northeast Syria.

BIDEN ORDERS AIRSTRIKES ON IRAN-BACKED FORCES IN SYRIA

"We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our service members," Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement. "No group will strike at our troops with impunity. We will take all necessary measures to defend our people."

The attacks began at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time in Syria on Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco in northeast Syria. Additional rockets landed in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village, CENTCOM said. One U.S. service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has returned to duty, CENTCOM said Wednesday evening, while two others are under evaluation for minor injuries.

In response, U.S. forces used attack helicopters to destroy three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets, CENTCOM said on Wednesday, adding that the initial assessment was that there were two or three Iranian combatants killed in the response.

The news comes after the CENTCOM announced President Joe Biden ordered a series of precision strikes on Iran-backed forces in Syria on Tuesday. The airstrikes were ordered in response to an attack on one of its outposts in Syria near its Tanf border; there were no reports of casualties.

"Our forces accomplished their mission of destroying several infrastructure facilities used by militia groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. The strike was necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel in Syria, which had been the targets of several recent attacks by Iran-backed militia groups, including the most recent ones on Aug. 15," Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our response was, I think, extraordinarily carefully calibrated," he added. "It was meant to be proportional to the attacks that the Iran-backed groups carried out on Aug. 15. It was very precise. We had essentially scoped out 11 bunker targets on this site. We ended up prosecuting nine of them because shortly before the strike, there was new evidence that there might be individuals near two of the other bunkers. So, we held off striking those out of an abundance of caution because our goal was not to produce casualties in this instance."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The dust-up comes as the Biden administration continues to push Iran back into a nuclear agreement. After more than 16 months of negotiations, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that Iran’s decision to abandon several sticking points had created new progress .

Iran has made some concessions “that allowed us to get to where we are in the process … so that’s a positive step forward,” Kirby said, noting that the sides are “closer now than we were even just a couple of weeks ago.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centcom#Flare Up#Iranian#U S Central Command
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US airstrikes hit Iran-backed militia in Syria killing six fighters in retaliation for attack on American base

The US military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy