Read full article on original website
Related
homegrowniowan.com
Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
KCRG.com
Skaters say goodbye to Riverside Park with one last competition before relocation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday afternoon marked the final competition at Riverside Skate Park in Cedar Rapids. This Sunday’s events is part of a series of competition taking place this summer hosted by Eduskate, a skate shop downtown, and owner Nate Sherwood. “It’s been a lot of fun,”...
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Seeks Homeowners With Remaining 2020 Derecho Damage
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The City of Cedar Rapids wants homeowners who still have derecho damage to fill out a survey. Linn County is in line for 2.5 (M) million in federal disaster funding due to the 2020 storm. The money's not available yet, but Cedar Rapids will use survey data to connect homeowners with possible resources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Intersection to Close Monday for Construction Project
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An intersection in Cedar Rapids will close early next week and remain closed for all of next month. The intersection at 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close on Monday, August 29th, for utility work and pavement upgrades. The closure is expected to last through September, though there will still be access to businesses and residential areas.
KCRG.com
Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids conducts survey to identify unfinished derecho repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that funding will be made available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery related to the August 2020 derecho. The City of Cedar Rapids is conducting an outreach survey to identify derecho-related repairs that...
KCRG.com
CR Pride & NewBo City Market announce 3 year partnership
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contract to hold the annual Cedar Rapids Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025 has been signed. “We are proud of the programming we have accomplished since starting to hold the festival here in 2017,” said CR Pride President Corey Jacobson. “CRPride has become a fixture in the NewBo area as the festival has grown in size and evolved each year. We thank Julie and the NewBo staff for all their support and for always providing a safe and inclusive place for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
'Market After Dark' returns to Cedar Rapids on Saturday
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest. Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark. Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations...
KCRG.com
Maple Grove students wrap up first week of school in brand new elementary building
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walking up to Maple Grove, one of the first things anyone notices is the attention to security. Principal Nick Duffy says this was made a priority during the process of building the new school, from its conception in Spring of 2020, through its opening just this week.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
cbs2iowa.com
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
One last shot at storms before several dry days
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the state soon, bringing another chance for storms and eventually some cooler and drier air. Storm chances return late tonight in the north, spreading southeast through Monday morning. Activity will likely be scattered, though some could be strong. Temperatures drop toward the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.
KCRG.com
Dubuque County farmers learn about water and soil quality practices
DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Dubuque County farmers hosted the first “Farm Brew Social” to promote better land stewardship at Miller Malting Co. Guest speakers discussed the benefits of no-tilling and cover crops. No-tilling the land means the remnants of the previous harvest stay on the ground protecting the soil during heavy rain or strong winds. Cover crops are planted during the off months of cash crops.
KCRG.com
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo
A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark. Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday. Tensions between FedEx and its third party contractors could have a big impact on this year's holiday deliveries.
KCRG.com
Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest. Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark.
Why Does this Cedar Rapids Airbnb Have Palm Trees?? [PHOTOS]
For $3,000 a night in Cedar Rapids, you can live in luxury. It's like California in Iowa, complete with palm trees! Keep scrolling to see this awesome piece of paradise below. Bring the whole family to this great place with lots of room for fun. It's easily the most expensive...
Comments / 0