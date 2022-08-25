CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contract to hold the annual Cedar Rapids Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025 has been signed. “We are proud of the programming we have accomplished since starting to hold the festival here in 2017,” said CR Pride President Corey Jacobson. “CRPride has become a fixture in the NewBo area as the festival has grown in size and evolved each year. We thank Julie and the NewBo staff for all their support and for always providing a safe and inclusive place for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather.”

