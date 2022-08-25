ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
Cedar Rapids Seeks Homeowners With Remaining 2020 Derecho Damage

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The City of Cedar Rapids wants homeowners who still have derecho damage to fill out a survey. Linn County is in line for 2.5 (M) million in federal disaster funding due to the 2020 storm. The money's not available yet, but Cedar Rapids will use survey data to connect homeowners with possible resources.
Cedar Rapids Intersection to Close Monday for Construction Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An intersection in Cedar Rapids will close early next week and remain closed for all of next month. The intersection at 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close on Monday, August 29th, for utility work and pavement upgrades. The closure is expected to last through September, though there will still be access to businesses and residential areas.
Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
CR Pride & NewBo City Market announce 3 year partnership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contract to hold the annual Cedar Rapids Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025 has been signed. “We are proud of the programming we have accomplished since starting to hold the festival here in 2017,” said CR Pride President Corey Jacobson. “CRPride has become a fixture in the NewBo area as the festival has grown in size and evolved each year. We thank Julie and the NewBo staff for all their support and for always providing a safe and inclusive place for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather.”
'Market After Dark' returns to Cedar Rapids on Saturday

Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest. Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark. Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations...
One last shot at storms before several dry days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the state soon, bringing another chance for storms and eventually some cooler and drier air. Storm chances return late tonight in the north, spreading southeast through Monday morning. Activity will likely be scattered, though some could be strong. Temperatures drop toward the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.
Dubuque County farmers learn about water and soil quality practices

DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Dubuque County farmers hosted the first “Farm Brew Social” to promote better land stewardship at Miller Malting Co. Guest speakers discussed the benefits of no-tilling and cover crops. No-tilling the land means the remnants of the previous harvest stay on the ground protecting the soil during heavy rain or strong winds. Cover crops are planted during the off months of cash crops.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo

A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA

