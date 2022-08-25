Read full article on original website
One shot near hotel on Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight near the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Memphis and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. In a statement, the area General Manager for Hyatt said the following, “The safety and wellbeing […]
'Mother Donnie Tate' | Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and her family gave her the birthday bash of a lifetime at Graceland. Mrs. Donnie Tate, also known as "Mother Tate," officially turns 100 on Sept. 23., but her family wasted no time celebrating. “100 is a long...
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s Young Rock season three will start production right here in Memphis. While the show tells the story of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s roots, it’s a new incentive that brought the show to the Bluff City. In the 21st Century,...
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
Longtime Redbirds facilities worker recognized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With every performance, production, or event, there is a behind-the-scenes presence that makes sure everything runs smoothly. For the Memphis Redbirds, that presence for the last 20 years has been Spencer Shields. “From working on toilets to making sure the lights in the scoreboard are up,...
Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
Two North Memphis Schools Come Together on the Gridiron To Honor an advocate for the City’s Youth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Trezevant High School administrator says 11 of his students have been murdered in the past five years. Imagine that kind of struggle while trying to promote success among students. Coach and Assistant Principal Eric L. Brent says Trezevant is finding some academic and athletic success,...
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28
[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]. Grind City Fest.
The Memphis Post-COVID Community College Blues
In late spring 2019, Linda enrolled in her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), a public, two-year, open-admissions college in Memphis. The school charges in-state tuition of roughly $4,500 a year, but it is free for students, such as Linda, who are eligible for full Pell Grants. The modern campus has a predominantly African American student body. And Linda, a Black returning student in her mid-50s, looked forward to the fall semester. Full of ideas for starting her own business, she had been working as a home health aide—mainly for Alzheimer’s patients, whom she joked around with and seemed to love—but now the determined student had what she called a “game plan.” “I want to work with kids and help them through problems at home the school system ignores before they get to a point where they fight their teachers and the schools put them out,” Linda told me. “I want to be the one to make a difference.”
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
Memphis singer charged following a shooting in Cordova
A woman says it was her friend’s quick thinking to record what may have led to the arrest of Memphis singer Stefanie Bolton for alleged attempted murder. Apple Maps says the drive from the Hotworx in Cordova to the Appling Farms police station is less than 5 miles. One...
Inches Taco Shop in Memphis offers guests authentic Guanajuato food
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inches Taco Shop and Bar is a new Mexican styled restaurant that opened July 16th of this year in Harbor Town. Owners are Jose Ortega and Jeffrey Smith. Jose had the idea of opening the restaurant, and Jeffrey is in real estate, so they thought it would be a good partnership.
Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
Memphis’ Melissa Collins named Tennessee Teacher of the Year
Fresh from being named Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Memphis second-grade educator Melissa Collins credits her family and 21 years in the classroom for preparing her to represent a profession that badly needs recharging.Her father, she recalls, taught her how to compete as a young athlete, while her mother’s dying words in February were to “keep it moving.” And as a national leader in STEAM education, Collins has inspired both...
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now. Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about nominees for the Latin Soul Awards coming up on September 10, along with Latin Fest at the Overton Square Courtyard on September 24. Voting for the Latin Soul Awards ends today. Click here to cast your vote.
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
