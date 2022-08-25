ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One shot near hotel on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight near the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Memphis and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. In a statement, the area General Manager for Hyatt said the following, “The safety and wellbeing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Longtime Redbirds facilities worker recognized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With every performance, production, or event, there is a behind-the-scenes presence that makes sure everything runs smoothly. For the Memphis Redbirds, that presence for the last 20 years has been Spencer Shields. “From working on toilets to making sure the lights in the scoreboard are up,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28

[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]. Grind City Fest.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Monthly

The Memphis Post-COVID Community College Blues

In late spring 2019, Linda enrolled in her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), a public, two-year, open-admissions college in Memphis. The school charges in-state tuition of roughly $4,500 a year, but it is free for students, such as Linda, who are eligible for full Pell Grants. The modern campus has a predominantly African American student body. And Linda, a Black returning student in her mid-50s, looked forward to the fall semester. Full of ideas for starting her own business, she had been working as a home health aide—mainly for Alzheimer’s patients, whom she joked around with and seemed to love—but now the determined student had what she called a “game plan.” “I want to work with kids and help them through problems at home the school system ignores before they get to a point where they fight their teachers and the schools put them out,” Linda told me. “I want to be the one to make a difference.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis’ Melissa Collins named Tennessee Teacher of the Year

Fresh from being named Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Memphis second-grade educator Melissa Collins credits her family and 21 years in the classroom for preparing her to represent a profession that badly needs recharging.Her father, she recalls, taught her how to compete as a young athlete, while her mother’s dying words in February were to “keep it moving.” And as a national leader in STEAM education, Collins has inspired both...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now. Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about nominees for the Latin Soul Awards coming up on September 10, along with Latin Fest at the Overton Square Courtyard on September 24. Voting for the Latin Soul Awards ends today. Click here to cast your vote.
MEMPHIS, TN

